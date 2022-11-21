Read full article on original website
thezoereport.com
7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season
A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
Ski Utah thanks ‘Mother Nature’ for early start to ski season with snowpack 433% above average
SALT LAKE CITY — As more ski resorts continue to open, Ski Utah and their resort partners from across the state held their annual season kick-off press conference at Evo […]
Six Colorado ski resorts among 10 'most expensive' spots in North America
Recently, vacation rental website HomeToGo published a ranking that compares the cost of skiing around the continent, assuming someone is buying a lift ticket and staying the night. Comparing the 50 most popular ski resort towns in the United States and Canada based on website searches, the company considered the...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Wonder and worry collide at Utah’s famed Bonneville Salt Flats
SALT LAKE CITY — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but parts of the tourist attraction glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach, attracting influencers and people with cameras from all over. Truck drivers, selfie-stick-wielding tourists, and gamblers...
Bode Miller on his ‘gnarly’ youth at Cannon Mountain, and why he’s leaning into ski design
Recalling his early attempts at ski innovation in the '90s, Miller said that he “cut a snowboard in half because the snowboards at that time had a ton of side cut." As it turns out, Bode Miller still gets the same feeling that so many fellow skiers get each year when the leaves fall off the trees and the weather begins to turn cold. Even before the snow is flying, the signs are clear: Ski season is coming.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
greatamericanwest.co
Winter in Wyoming Is Unlike Anywhere Else
With incredible powder, epic downhill terrain and sunshine-filled days, Wyoming is a destination unlike any other. Professional and novice skiers and riders from all over the world visit Wyoming for some of the best snow in the country. You will find your perfect spot in at least one of Wyoming’s 10 ski areas.
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest
What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
The Australian sheepdog, Pancake, seemed unfazed by the moose's size and brought the animal to its owner
Missouri's Wildcat River Runners Help Beat The Dead Horse 50-Mile Race: Moab, Utah
The Dead Horse Ultra 50m race took place on Saturday 11/19 in Moab, Utah. The race showed off the Magnificent Seven Trails off Gemini Bridges. Runners experienced challenging slickrock with stunning views of Arches National Park and the snow-capped peaks of the La Sal Mountains.
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
Win an All-Inclusive Montana Ranch Getaway
Have you ever dreamed of living like one of the Duttons on Yellowstone? While we can't all be lucky enough to live at John Dutton's luxurious mansion, there is an opportunity to stay at an equally stunning Montana cabin for an unforgettable getaway. Triple Creek Ranch, located in Darby, Montana, the same town where Yellowstone is filmed, is a luxury resort on a gorgeous ranch, offering horseback riding, mountain biking, archery, sapphire panning and more.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arizona
About a third of Arizona is arid, meaning it is dry and cannot support much vegetation. But the rest of Arizona is a mix of humid and semi-arid climate with a varied landscape. The Colorado River runs through the vast red rock slopes of the Grand Canyon. When the river reaches Nevada, it runs into the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam on the Colorado forms Lake Mead but is it the deepest lake in Arizona? Lake Powell is another large reservoir in the state, but both bodies of water have had record low water levels recently due to climate change and drought. Which one of these lakes is the deepest now? Read on to find out everything about the deepest lake in Arizona.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You’ll Find Them
Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You'll Find Them. Western America’s Utah is a big state with a low population density. The bulk of its three million citizens lives close to the state’s capital Salt Lake City. The state’s flora and scenery are incredibly diverse! Utah’s topography is recognized for its diversity because of the influence of the arid Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin, and the deserts of the Colorado Plateau. Here, we review the five largest animals in Utah!
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Cottonwood Tree, Zion National Park, Utah, USA
This cottonwood tree is located in a small canyon just off the highway in the eastern section of Zion National Park. I was at a fall colors photography workshop in southern Utah with local photographers who know Zion very well. This image was shot on a tripod and is a focus stack of three frames.
