WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you have any unpaid parking tickets still sitting around? If so, Greenville City Parking Services is offering you a way to clear that debt and help the community. They call the initiative “Food for Fines.” You can pay off your parking fines by donating...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
blufftontoday.com
Property owner appeals flagpole violation on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Here's what's next
The owner of a Spartanburg County property who was ordered to remove a large flagpole flying the Confederate and South Carolina state flags along Interstate 85 has appealed the notice of violation. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 68, was cited for violating the...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
FOX Carolina
Shaw University files complaint over traffic stop in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina). - Shaw University announced during a press conference on Monday, November 21, that the school filed an official complaint with the United States Department of Justice to ask for them to investigate an October traffic stop involving the Spartanburg and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. library offers writing help
Tips on the safest way to store Thanksgiving leftovers. Last minute tips for your Thanksgiving from shopping to food.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Lighting Company Invests $62 Million in New South Carolina Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Houston-based provider of lighting and other...
Simpsonville leaders shut down residential road, work to improve downtown traffic flow
Simpsonville leaders said they’re working to improve the flow of traffic through the city and they’re closing a popular residential road on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
‘It’s been challenging,’ Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County
Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co. Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing. Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire
COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriff's Office adds drone with more technology to its force
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office recently added a new drone to its force. The agency started using the drone roughly 2 months ago. "The technology on it far surpasses what we've had previously," said Jon Norton, the ACSO's drone unit commander. The sheriff's office also...
