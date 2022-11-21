ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Lighting Company Invests $62 Million in New South Carolina Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Houston-based provider of lighting and other...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County

Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co. Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing. Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire

COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
COWPENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County Sheriff's Office adds drone with more technology to its force

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office recently added a new drone to its force. The agency started using the drone roughly 2 months ago. "The technology on it far surpasses what we've had previously," said Jon Norton, the ACSO's drone unit commander. The sheriff's office also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy