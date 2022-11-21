Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hazel Green man inducted into National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame
Shane Adkins of Hazel Green doesn't need a radio, Pandora or Spotify, because he makes his own music. "It's a really unique sound," Adkins said. "It's more of a full sound. You're kind of a self-contained band." A one-man band with a little help from a little pick. "I thought...
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
southerntorch.com
Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!
HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
Christmas on the Square coming soon in Moulton
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced that all dates are set for the city's annual Christmas on the Square in front of the Moulton Courthouse.
Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay with the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling. Trixie Darling is an inquisitive feist mix. The sweet girl is approximately 2.5 years old and loves playing with her toys almost as much as she cherishes time with people. Trixie understands and adheres to leash etiquette and is a joyful girl who loves life and everyone she encounters. She is expected to make an excellent companion and therapy dog. Trixie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former featured Pets of the Week, Clancy, Teddy Bear and Hannah have been adopted into families whose lives were positively impacted by the addition of their sweet new pups. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
WHNT-TV
Iron Bowl Extremes
Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Santa Claus parade tonight
Last night, community members and representatives of community organizations gathered to hear carolers and watch the lights go on at Kent Park’s Christmas Tree. The event was the official kick-off to a host of activities in downtown Huntsville this weekend, including the Santa Claus Parade tonight, starting at 7 p.m.
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
Cullman Library: Free services and book sale
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Public Library System offers several free services to the community and will also host an upcoming book sale for readers young and older. Homework Alabama is a free online service that provides tutoring, homework help and test prep with real-time tutors. The service also offers drop-off reviews for math work, essays and theses. Over 60 subjects are available for students from kindergarten to college. ABCMouse.com is a subscription-based early learning academic program that provides digital education for children ages 2-8. Library card holders can access free learning activities by visiting www.ABCMouse.com or on its mobile app. The...
3 Gadsden officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge; ‘I love you,’ they said
Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
Buc-ee’s Athens: 10 awesomely random things you can buy there
Buc-ee’s is the Death Star of convenience stores. If Obi Wan Kenobi himself was approaching one, the aging Jedi might gasp, “That’s no moon, it’s a gas station.” The enormity is that striking. The third Alabama location of Buc-ee’s, a Texas-founded chain, is at 2328...
Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours
ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours! Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins. Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
‘Person of interest’ detained after shooting on Ortega Circle in Huntsville
One person was detained after a shooting in Huntsville Friday evening.
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
