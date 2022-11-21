ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katonah, NY

News 12

Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington

On this Road Trip: Close to Home, you can be the king and queen of your very own castle in Huntington. When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau. "A lot of people tend to...
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving

A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
BRONX, NY

