Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Related
Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset to close after 11 years of business
A beloved Syosset eatery is serving its final dinner today.
News 12
Paterson turns up the yuletide cheer during Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The City of Paterson is getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday night for its annual tree lighting ceremony. City Hall was decked out as revelers began to gather for the festivities. Residents said they started their holiday shopping in support of Small Business Saturday to help the city's local entrepreneurs.
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Light Show returns for 2nd year in Newark
Black Friday shoppers and New Jersey residents can look forward to catching the immersive drive-thru light show in Newark.
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Off-duty White Plains firefighter saves woman from car fire in Connecticut
An off-duty White Plains firefighter rescued a woman from a car fire in Brookfield, Connecticut early Saturday morning.
Thousands race through Garden City in 45th annual Turkey Trot
Nearly 7,000 people took part in the 45th annual Turkey Trot in Garden City.
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
News 12
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
On this Road Trip: Close to Home, you can be the king and queen of your very own castle in Huntington. When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau. "A lot of people tend to...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
'The need is great': Roosevelt Youth Center seeks help to restock its food pantry shelves
The center handed out free Thanksgiving dinners in partnership with Mount Sinai Baptist Church.
Police: Suspect arrested, another at large in break-in of Rochelle Park home
A Rochelle Park resident called police after seeing two people in his house wearing gloves and masks.
VIEWER VIDEO: Car crashes near Port Jefferson Station home
News 12 is told there were no serious injuries but neighbors say this is the second time a crash happened near the property.
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Officials: Fire causes extensive damage inside Greenwood Trailer Park mobile home
The fire started inside the mobile home in Greenwood Trailer Park Thursday around 1 p.m.
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
News 12
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
Authorities say a 31-year-old man died after a large pack of doors fell on him while he was working with a forklift in Red Hook. The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m. News 12 was told the victim was standing on the...
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Mall; another teen arrested
Officers say two 16-year-olds got into an argument when one stabbed the other in the abdomen.
Comments / 0