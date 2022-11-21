SALT LAKE CITY- When Utah and Colorado accepted invitations to the Pac-12, they were instantly paired together as a “renewed” rivalry. In the 12 years since, it hasn’t exactly worked out like that, though the Buffaloes did play spoiler once for the Utes in their first meeting in the Pac-12 in 2011. Since then, Utah has pretty much dominated the series with Colorado only winning once more in 2016. Colorado has had a particularly rough season in 2022 but has another opportunity to potentially play spoiler to Utah’s conference championship hopes.

