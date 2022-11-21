Read full article on original website
Instant Takeaways: The Stars Are Aligning For The Utes Edition?
BOULDER, COL- It was a big ask, but not an undoable ask for the Utes to be heading to Las Vegas to play USC for the conference championship game. There is still one more game that will determine exactly what happens. Washington at Washington State at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN looms big, otherwise the stars seem to be aligning for the Utes.
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah Utes football team is wrapping up the regular season on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Colorado is wrapping up their season and looking to get its second win of the year. Utah still has a chance to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game with UCLA beating Cal. A win over Colorado, a Washington win over Washington State in the Apple Cup, and an Oregon State victory over Oregon will send the Utes back to Las Vegas to defend their title.
kslsports.com
After A Rough Season, Colorado Is Looking To Play Spoiler To Utah’s Championship Hopes
SALT LAKE CITY- When Utah and Colorado accepted invitations to the Pac-12, they were instantly paired together as a “renewed” rivalry. In the 12 years since, it hasn’t exactly worked out like that, though the Buffaloes did play spoiler once for the Utes in their first meeting in the Pac-12 in 2011. Since then, Utah has pretty much dominated the series with Colorado only winning once more in 2016. Colorado has had a particularly rough season in 2022 but has another opportunity to potentially play spoiler to Utah’s conference championship hopes.
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin Finds End Zone After Strong Effort
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin hurdled a Colorado defender on his way into the end zone on Saturday in the regular season finale. With 4:43 remaining in the second quarter, Thomas Yassmin hurdled a Buffaloes defender and scored a 41-yard touchdown to give Utah a 28-0 lead with 4:36 remaining in the second quarter.
kslsports.com
Ja’Quinden Jackson Gives Utah Two-Touchdown Lead Over Buffs
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give the Utes a two-touchdown lead over Colorado. With 2:20 remaining in the first quarter, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran in a 10-yard touchdown to give Utah a 14-0 lead over Colorado. It’s the...
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Scores Third Rushing TD Of 2022 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard got his team on the scoreboard with his third rushing touchdown of the season on Saturday. Midway through the first quarter, Micah Bernard ran in an eight-yard touchdown to give Utah a 7-0 lead over Colorado with 6:35 remaining in the opening period.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Hits Wide-Open Money Parks For Late 2Q TD
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising connected with wide receiver Money Parks for a touchdown late in the second quarter against Colorado. With 52 seconds left in the second quarter, Cam Rising went out of the pocket and found Money Parks wide-open in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. It’s the second passing touchdown of the game for Rising and completed 16 of his 18 pass attempts for 172 yards. He also ran once for 13 yards.
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Makes Impressive Touchdown Catch Against Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid made an impressive touchdown grab in the final seconds of the first half against Colorado. With three seconds left in the second quarter, Cam Rising found Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown to give Utah a 42-0 lead over the Buffs.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: No. 14 Utah Vs. Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 14 Utah will be in Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado to finish out the regular season. On the line is an off-chance at heading to Vegas the following week for an opportunity to compete for a Pac-12 Championship. Utah will need to handle business against the Buffaloes though as well as hope some of their conference-mates lend a helping hand.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Bounces Back, Rolls Against St. Thomas (MN)
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball needed a bounce-back after a disappointing finish to their run in the Ft. Meyers Tip-off on Wednesday against Mississippi State. The Runnin’ Utes got it at home in the Huntsman Center against St. Thomas 95-66. Most notably, Utah did a much better job than...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall’s QB Run Gives BYU Early TD, Lead Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found his way into the end zone on a run to give the Cougars an early lead over the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal hosted the Cougars at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 26. With 11:49 remaining in the first quarter, Hall...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Stanford: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
STANFORD, Calif. – On a weekend of conference races being decided and rivalry games, BYU/Stanford closes out the final full weekend of the 2022 college football season. There isn’t much on the line in this game. BYU, an FBS Independent, is 6-5 and has already clinched bowl eligibility. Stanford has navigated through another disappointing season as they enter the season finale at 3-8.
kslsports.com
Utes Drop In Latest Big-PAC Power Poll Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes dropped in week 12 of the Big-PAC Power Poll after their loss to the Ducks in Oregon last weekend. The poll combines the Big 12, the PAC-12, and BYU, and is voted on by the staff of the Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Stanford: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From The Farm
STANFORD, Calif. – BYU/Stanford closes out the week 13 college football schedule. It’s a late-night game that Stanford coach David Shaw was not thrilled about. “I think it’s something that our conference needs to look at as we enter into conversations with potential other media partners for our next media deal. And changing these start times and playing games in the daytime and playing games in the early evening and not the late night. I don’t think it’s good for anybody,” said Shaw during his weekly press conference.
kslsports.com
BYU Overcomes 23-Point Deficit To Defeat Dayton At Battle 4 Atlantis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball proved that you never give up on any game. After opening up the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament with two losses to USC and Butler, BYU looked poised to make it a third after they trailed Dayton 32-9 with 6:01 remaining in the first half.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Ends Long Road Trip With Loss To Boise State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley Wolverines ended their long four-game road trip with an 87-69 loss to Boise State on Saturday afternoon. Boise State outscored Utah Valley 44-33 in the first half and 43-36 in the second half at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. Justin Harmon led the...
kslsports.com
Fred Warner Visits BYU Football Team In Preparation For Stanford Game
STANFORD, Calif. – BYU great and NFL star linebacker Fred Warner paid a Friday night visit to his old team. Warner stopped by BYU’s team hotel in the Bay Area and gave a speech to the team. The first-team All-Pro in 2020 for the San Francisco 49ers is showing once again to be one of the best linebackers in the league.
kslsports.com
BYU Falls To Butler Despite Big Performance From Traore
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to 0-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis after losing to Butler, 75-70. The loss drops BYU to 3-3 overall on the season. Fousseyni Traore had an excellent game, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists in 30 minutes of action. BYU...
kslsports.com
Weber State Survives Against North Dakota, Advances In FCS Playoffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats survived a late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter to take down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The Wildcats hosted the Fighting Hawks at Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium on Saturday, November 26.
