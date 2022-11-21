ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Post

Stabbing suspect prompts hours-long SWAT standoff, Long Beach police say

Police say they arrested a stabbing suspect who barricaded himself inside a Long Beach home Friday night, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff. Officers were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, which is just north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run

California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Irvine father killed in hit-and-run crash; PD looking for suspect

IRVINE, Calif. - An Irvine family is pleading for the driver of a hit-and-run to turn themselves in after that driver fatally struck a young father. 33-year-old Saman Vakili Mafakhery was in the area of Von Karman Ave. and Dupont Dr. on Nov. 3 when a vehicle struck and killed him.
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP seeking the public’s assistance in fatal hit and run traffic crash

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run traffic crash in the area of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street. The male pedestrian, a 30 year-old Long Beach resident, was walking southbound on Magnolia Street within the marked...
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat in Seal Beach

A man was arrested after allegedly making a false bomb threat and pulling the fire alarm at a large apartment complex. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at about 11:35 am, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Eaves Apartment Complex located at 333 First Street. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that although the fire alarm was sounding, there was no fire. Officers detained a suspicious male subject whom they believed had allegedly intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Office of Orange County Breeze to close for the Thanksgiving holiday

World headquarters of Orange County Breeze will close at 5 p.m. today, November 23, and remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to allow our hard workers time off for family get-togethers. We hope that all our readers have a blessed Thanksgiving!. Articles will continue to publish here at oc-breeze.com...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim

LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Landscapers Back in Business After Work Truck Carjacking in Dangerous Pursuit

A family of Whittier landscapers who had their pickup truck stolen during a police chase is now back in business thanks to the generous donations from the community. Andres Benitez and his family lost their truck and some tools after a man ran into their Whittier home, grabbed the car keys, and then drove off with it. A frightening confrontation in the driveway between the carjacker and family members was captured on camera from NewsChopper4 and shown on live TV.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana police investigating fatal shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana late Sunday evening. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of South Oak Street. Arriving officers found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was identified as 25-year-old Fullerton resident Jerardo Vieyra. Officers are investigating to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.There was no suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA

