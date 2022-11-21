Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
Long Beach Post
Stabbing suspect prompts hours-long SWAT standoff, Long Beach police say
Police say they arrested a stabbing suspect who barricaded himself inside a Long Beach home Friday night, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff. Officers were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, which is just north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver
The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall
A chase involving a stolen car just ended in Downtown Long Beach. The post Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
foxla.com
Irvine father killed in hit-and-run crash; PD looking for suspect
IRVINE, Calif. - An Irvine family is pleading for the driver of a hit-and-run to turn themselves in after that driver fatally struck a young father. 33-year-old Saman Vakili Mafakhery was in the area of Von Karman Ave. and Dupont Dr. on Nov. 3 when a vehicle struck and killed him.
oc-breeze.com
CHP seeking the public’s assistance in fatal hit and run traffic crash
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run traffic crash in the area of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street. The male pedestrian, a 30 year-old Long Beach resident, was walking southbound on Magnolia Street within the marked...
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
oc-breeze.com
Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat in Seal Beach
A man was arrested after allegedly making a false bomb threat and pulling the fire alarm at a large apartment complex. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at about 11:35 am, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Eaves Apartment Complex located at 333 First Street. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that although the fire alarm was sounding, there was no fire. Officers detained a suspicious male subject whom they believed had allegedly intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
oc-breeze.com
Office of Orange County Breeze to close for the Thanksgiving holiday
World headquarters of Orange County Breeze will close at 5 p.m. today, November 23, and remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to allow our hard workers time off for family get-togethers. We hope that all our readers have a blessed Thanksgiving!. Articles will continue to publish here at oc-breeze.com...
thedowneypatriot.com
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
newsantaana.com
A Fullerton man was fatally shot in Santa Ana on Sunday night near Pacific Electric Park
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 10:25 p.m., Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the 1200 Block of South Oak Street (near Pacific Electric Park) regarding a report of shots heard in the area. Officers located an adult male unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Orange...
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Landscapers Back in Business After Work Truck Carjacking in Dangerous Pursuit
A family of Whittier landscapers who had their pickup truck stolen during a police chase is now back in business thanks to the generous donations from the community. Andres Benitez and his family lost their truck and some tools after a man ran into their Whittier home, grabbed the car keys, and then drove off with it. A frightening confrontation in the driveway between the carjacker and family members was captured on camera from NewsChopper4 and shown on live TV.
Santa Ana police investigating fatal shooting
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana late Sunday evening. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of South Oak Street. Arriving officers found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was identified as 25-year-old Fullerton resident Jerardo Vieyra. Officers are investigating to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.There was no suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.
Comments / 0