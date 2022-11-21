ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Patricka McKey: 1932-2022

Patricka Ann DeMasters McKey was born Feb. 6, 1932, to Orval and Pearl Davis DeMasters in Saticoy, California. She died Nov. 2, 2022, in Brush Prairie, Washington at age 90. She married Ivie McKey on Dec. 13, 1963, in Pacific Grove, California. When Patricka and Ivie married, they joined their two families and added one more. The family lived in Pacific Grove, Salinas and Napa, California. In 2012, Patricka moved to Battle Ground, Washington to be closer to her family.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

SNAP Benefits: $70M holiday gift for 426,000 clients

Most Columbia County clients and other Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. In December, approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger. According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Cannon is suspected to...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

