kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Patricka McKey: 1932-2022
Patricka Ann DeMasters McKey was born Feb. 6, 1932, to Orval and Pearl Davis DeMasters in Saticoy, California. She died Nov. 2, 2022, in Brush Prairie, Washington at age 90. She married Ivie McKey on Dec. 13, 1963, in Pacific Grove, California. When Patricka and Ivie married, they joined their two families and added one more. The family lived in Pacific Grove, Salinas and Napa, California. In 2012, Patricka moved to Battle Ground, Washington to be closer to her family.
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
ijpr.org
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a respiratory illness. The current surge...
Multiple U-Haul trucks engulfed in SE Portland blaze
Firefighters early Friday morning battled a massive fire that engulfed three to four box trucks parked at a U-Haul rental location in Southeast Portland.
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
SNAP Benefits: $70M holiday gift for 426,000 clients
Most Columbia County clients and other Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. In December, approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a...
Gunfire erupts, 1 dead in Southeast Portland
Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
kptv.com
Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger. According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Cannon is suspected to...
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
KGW
Two Portland children’s hospitals go on crisis standards of care
Both OHSU’s Doernbecher and Legacy’s Randall are curtailing critical care services. They’re overwhelmed with child respiratory virus patients.
