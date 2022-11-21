Read full article on original website
National Merit semifinalists, Commended Scholars recognized by Comal ISD
Fourteen students from Comal ISD were named National Merit Commended Scholars this year. They were recognized for their honor during the Comal ISD board of trustees meeting Nov. 17. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Comal ISD board of trustees recognized 16 student scholars from across the district during its regular meeting...
Round Rock ISD trustees table updates to policy dictating courses considered for rank in class
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have impacted rank in class for students at a Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have...
