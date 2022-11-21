SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Twenty years after playing a major role in Syracuse’s first NCAA Basketball Championship, Gerry McNamara ’06 and Hakim Warrick ’05 will have their Orange jerseys hoisted to the Dome rafters. The jersey retirements will take place on Sunday, March 4 when Syracuse hosts Wake Forest at 5 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome. McNamara and Warrick will join their NCAA Championship teammate Carmelo Anthony and 13 other former Orange standouts in an elite group of Syracuse men’s basketball student-athletes who have had their jerseys retired. The group also includes Dave Bing, Roosevelt Bouie, Derrick Coleman, Sherman Douglas, Dennis DuVal, Billy Gabor, Vic Hanson, Lawrence Moten, Louis Orr, Billy Owens, Rony Seikaly, Wilmeth Sidat-Singh and Dwayne ‘Pearl’ Washington.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO