SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Twenty years after playing a major role in Syracuse’s first NCAA Basketball Championship, Gerry McNamara ’06 and Hakim Warrick ’05 will have their Orange jerseys hoisted to the Dome rafters. The jersey retirements will take place on Sunday, March 4 when Syracuse hosts Wake Forest at 5 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome. McNamara and Warrick will join their NCAA Championship teammate Carmelo Anthony and 13 other former Orange standouts in an elite group of Syracuse men’s basketball student-athletes who have had their jerseys retired. The group also includes Dave Bing, Roosevelt Bouie, Derrick Coleman, Sherman Douglas, Dennis DuVal, Billy Gabor, Vic Hanson, Lawrence Moten, Louis Orr, Billy Owens, Rony Seikaly, Wilmeth Sidat-Singh and Dwayne ‘Pearl’ Washington.
The Tigers will play for a second straight state title at the Dome next weekend. Tioga football punches ticket back to state finals. The Tigers will play for a second straight state title at the Dome next weekend. Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges. Ithaca man arrested on multiple...
Happy Thanksgiving! Pleasant weather today with dry conditions and clouds on the increase. Temperatures also reach above average. Overnight, we stay dry and above average. We also turn mostly cloudy. THIS WEEKEND:. A cold front moves in for early Friday and brings rain showers to the area. These will just...
HONOLULU (KHON) — Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption. The unrest began back in July and peaked in September with 40 to 50 small earthquakes a day. Recently, there have been about 10 to 20.
Comments / 0