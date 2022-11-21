Read full article on original website
Do You Know Where The 31 Jackrabbit Statues Are Located In Odessa?
If you are new to the Permian Basin, you may not know about a few visitors, or should I say residents we have around town. My kids and I like playing a little game while driving the streets of Odessa to see who can spot the jackrabbits! It's true, there are 31, bright and colorful jackrabbit statues throughout the city of Odessa. It is our own little tourist attraction.
TUESDAY! $3 Dollar Dominos Pizzas Drop This Tuesday Nov 29th In Midland And Odessa!
It's $3 Dollar PIZZA time at Dominos and it's all for a great cause. This really is one of the best pizza deals you're ever going to get and you get to help St. Jude Children's Hospital. Here are the details!. WHEN DO THE $3 DOLLAR PIZZAS FROM DOMINOS HAPPEN?
Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
Yellowstone Fans, Rip Was In Odessa This Weekend, Did You See Him?
The biggest family in the world right now has to be the Dutton's. Everywhere you go, everything you see is somehow, some way related to the hit TV series Yellowstone. From clothes to house wears to trucks, Yellowstone is the thing and probably the biggest thing out of Yellowstone is the ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, who John Dutton took in as a young child and raised him like a son, only to have him marry his daughter Beth. Rip and Beth are a love story for the ages. Cole Hauser aka, Rip was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Men edition last year, and for good reason.
Parker McCollum Is Returning To The Hacienda Event Center
The Limestone Kid is making his return to the Hacienda Event Center. Last July Parker sold out the out the outdoor theater at the Hacienda and this show I am sure will be no different. The show will be June 9th. Tickets will go on sale Friday December 2nd at 10am. Joining Parker McCollum will be special guest Larry Fleet.
Must Read! Hilarious Online Reviews Of The Midland Police Department
Before you read any further, let me preface this by saying I have the utmost respect for law enforcement and first responders. I did not write any of these but some reviews can be found online. In the world we live in today, it's always someone else's fault and no one takes responsibility for themselves. Everyone today is so quick to jump online and leave a review, most of the time not telling the entire story, just their side.
