FARMINGTON HILLS — The Milford Mavericks blew open a tight game in the second period and rolled to an 8-1 win over Farmington United Wednesday night. After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks needed just nine seconds of the second period to score. Milford co-captain Jack Clickett buried a clean wrister from the slot to give the Mavericks the lead 1-0. Less than three minutes later, Clickett set up Ryan Okragly for a goal to make it 2-0. Farmington battled back and appeared to seize momentum after a power play opportunity, but the Mavericks would reverse that and add a pair of late goals — one each by Will Fulton and Alex Kozar to make it 4-0 after the second period and largely put the game out of reach for United.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO