The Oakland Press
Milford gets rolling, pulls away from Farmington United for 8-1 win
FARMINGTON HILLS — The Milford Mavericks blew open a tight game in the second period and rolled to an 8-1 win over Farmington United Wednesday night. After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks needed just nine seconds of the second period to score. Milford co-captain Jack Clickett buried a clean wrister from the slot to give the Mavericks the lead 1-0. Less than three minutes later, Clickett set up Ryan Okragly for a goal to make it 2-0. Farmington battled back and appeared to seize momentum after a power play opportunity, but the Mavericks would reverse that and add a pair of late goals — one each by Will Fulton and Alex Kozar to make it 4-0 after the second period and largely put the game out of reach for United.
The Oakland Press
Rochester United finds the net three times in the third to top rival Stoney Creek
ROCHESTER HILLS — The momentum shifts were evident during Wednesday night’s rivalry game between Rochester United and Stoney Creek. The roar of the crowd let it be known. And for much of the third period, it was the roar of the United crowd that let everyone know...
The Oakland Press
Thirty Oakland County players earn all-state volleyball honors from MIVCA
The 2022 all-state teams from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association have been released. Oakland County had 10 players earn first-team all-state honors across the fourth divisions, five second-teamers, four more on the third team, and 11 honorable mentions. DIVISION 1. FIRST TEAM. Abby Reck, Northville, Sr. Ava Sarafa, Birmingham...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Farmington United vs. Milford hockey game
The Milford Mavericks defeated Farmington United, 8-1, in the game played on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Farmington Hills Ice Arena.
HometownLife.com
Cole Lefere makes big debut in 'craziest 3 minutes' Northville hockey has seen in a while
Cole Lefere had never attended a Northville hockey home game before Tuesday night. Like not even as a fan sitting in the student section. The junior has played Tier II for Little Caesars Farmington Hills, so he's been too busy with his own hockey pursuits over the years to stop by Novi Ice Arena to cheer on his schoolmates.
The Oakland Press
OLSM basketball players ineligible; parents sue CHSL, Archdiocese of Detroit
ORCHARD LAKE — Basketball practice started across the state of Michigan this week, but the fortunes of MHSAA power Orchard Lake St. Mary’s may be determined inside a courtroom, as the Eaglets are currently without the services of two of their top players. Sophomores Jayden Savoury and Isaiah...
Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
saturdaytradition.com
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof reaffirms university's stance on Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation
Michigan State’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof released a statement on Wednesday about how the university is planning on aiding in the Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation. Some Michigan and Michigan State players got into a fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. The Spartans’ two-game...
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
Breaking: Charges Filed Against Michigan State Players For Stadium Tunnel Incident
On October 29th, an incident between Michigan and Michigan State in the singular tunnel of "The Big House" led to the suspension of eight Spartan players. Today, in an update by the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia, seven of the eight suspended Michigan State athletes now face ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
WOOD
After viral infection, Michigan defenseman Holtz released from hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan hockey player placed in intensive care last week by a serious viral infection is now out of the hospital. Interim head coach Brandon Naurato announced Tuesday on the Inside Michigan Hockey radio show that Steven Holtz is out of the hospital. Holtz reportedly visited with the team during practice on Tuesday.
The Oakland Press
Michigan more than a TD underdog at Ohio State
It doesn’t get much bigger than this Saturday’s No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State game. The two rivals step into Columbus at 11-0. The Big Ten East title is at stake. A playoff bid is likely at stake. Michigan snapped an 8-game losing streak to Ohio...
WTOL-TV
Blake Corum injury: Will the Michigan running back play against Ohio State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes have been dealing with a slew of injuries in the backfield this season. Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have been missed multiple games dealing with injuries while two other running backs were lost for the season. But the biggest question at the...
The Oakland Press
Tipping Point Theatre opens 15th season with holiday classic
Northville’s Tipping Point Theatre opened its 15th season last week with Joe Landry’s award-winning adaptation of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” running through Dec. 18. The local production, set over the WXYZ Radio airwaves in 1946 metro Detroit, brings the beloved holiday classic to life as audiences get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a radio production of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Tickets start at $28 or $23 with a student ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tippingpointtheatre.com.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 25 and beyond
• Broadway musical “Chicago” The Musical: March 28-April 2, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $30+. • “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Feb. 28-March 5, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $41+. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test...
The Oakland Press
Immerse yourself in ‘The Nutcracker’
From the same people who brought the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit to Detroit comes “The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle,” bringing the classic holiday tale to life at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit, 311 E Grand River Ave. The 30-minute immersive experience, set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, features whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 23rd
Northwood University will represent USA in world esports competition in Brazil. The Northwood University Esports team will represent the United States of America in an upcoming world competition in South America. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Residents remember...
