ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Milford gets rolling, pulls away from Farmington United for 8-1 win

FARMINGTON HILLS — The Milford Mavericks blew open a tight game in the second period and rolled to an 8-1 win over Farmington United Wednesday night. After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks needed just nine seconds of the second period to score. Milford co-captain Jack Clickett buried a clean wrister from the slot to give the Mavericks the lead 1-0. Less than three minutes later, Clickett set up Ryan Okragly for a goal to make it 2-0. Farmington battled back and appeared to seize momentum after a power play opportunity, but the Mavericks would reverse that and add a pair of late goals — one each by Will Fulton and Alex Kozar to make it 4-0 after the second period and largely put the game out of reach for United.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Thirty Oakland County players earn all-state volleyball honors from MIVCA

The 2022 all-state teams from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association have been released. Oakland County had 10 players earn first-team all-state honors across the fourth divisions, five second-teamers, four more on the third team, and 11 honorable mentions. DIVISION 1. FIRST TEAM. Abby Reck, Northville, Sr. Ava Sarafa, Birmingham...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia

A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
LIVONIA, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOOD

After viral infection, Michigan defenseman Holtz released from hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan hockey player placed in intensive care last week by a serious viral infection is now out of the hospital. Interim head coach Brandon Naurato announced Tuesday on the Inside Michigan Hockey radio show that Steven Holtz is out of the hospital. Holtz reportedly visited with the team during practice on Tuesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan more than a TD underdog at Ohio State

It doesn’t get much bigger than this Saturday’s No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State game. The two rivals step into Columbus at 11-0. The Big Ten East title is at stake. A playoff bid is likely at stake. Michigan snapped an 8-game losing streak to Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Oakland Press

Tipping Point Theatre opens 15th season with holiday classic

Northville’s Tipping Point Theatre opened its 15th season last week with Joe Landry’s award-winning adaptation of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” running through Dec. 18. The local production, set over the WXYZ Radio airwaves in 1946 metro Detroit, brings the beloved holiday classic to life as audiences get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a radio production of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Tickets start at $28 or $23 with a student ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tippingpointtheatre.com.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 25 and beyond

• Broadway musical “Chicago” The Musical: March 28-April 2, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $30+. • “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Feb. 28-March 5, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $41+. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Immerse yourself in ‘The Nutcracker’

From the same people who brought the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit to Detroit comes “The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle,” bringing the classic holiday tale to life at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit, 311 E Grand River Ave. The 30-minute immersive experience, set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, features whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 23rd

Northwood University will represent USA in world esports competition in Brazil. The Northwood University Esports team will represent the United States of America in an upcoming world competition in South America. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Residents remember...
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy