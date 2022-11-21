Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Edinburg man gets 40-years for stabbing death
An Edinburg man accused in the stabbing death of a former Shenandoah County supervisor and WSVA employee has avoided a trial by pleading guilty in the case. David Knott was charged with first-degree murder in the January of 2019 death of Cynthia Dellinger. A 10-day jury trial was set to...
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
Nine Bridgewater Eagles earn All-ODAC Football honors
FOREST, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team saw nine student-athletes named to the 2022 All-ODAC teams, which was released by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Four Eagles earned spots on the first team defense including senior punter Garrett Graves, sophomore defensive lineman Tucker Harris, senior linebacker Shawn Harris and redshirt junior defensive back Aaron Moore, while sophomore Jackson Hendren earns a first-team nod as the top kicker in the ODAC.
Foundation releases a guide for giving
As Virginians cut back on holiday shopping due to inflation, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is reminding folks that giving doesn’t have to break the bank. The organization has released a Giving Guide ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday, which is set for November 29th. Listed...
Royals’ Women’s Basketball rolls past Regent, 58-31
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball kicked off the holiday weekend with a bang. Mya Hamlet notched a double-double, Lauryn Moore dropped 13 points and the EMU defense held Regent to single-digit points in each quarter as the Royals of EMU downed the visiting Royals of Regent, 58-31.
JMU QB Todd Centeio named a Manning Star of the Week
NEW ORLEANS, La. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named one of eight Manning Stars of the Week for the third time this season, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Monday. He was previously honored following JMU’s wins against Middle Tennessee in the opener and its road triumph...
JMU’s Centeio added to CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list
CHARLESTON, S.C. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Through nine starts with the Dukes, Centeio is 164-of-252 for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. On the ground, he’s rushed for 368 yards and six scores to tally 2,778 total yards with 27 touchdowns responsible for.
