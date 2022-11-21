ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

WDSU

Belle Chasse boil-water advisory lifted

BELLE CHASSE, La. — A boil-water advisory in portions of Plaquemines Parish was lifted on Thursday. The advisory went into place from West W Street to the east side of Highway 23 on Tuesday after a water main break. Officials said residents from Belle Chasse Bridge and east of...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
WDSU

Power outage due to storm in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — According to Entergy, approximately 3,500 people in Jefferson Parish are currently out of power at this time due to weather. There is currently no estimate on when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents

A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tornado warning New Orleans Metro

At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
LULING, LA
WDSU

Foggy Friday & Severe Weather Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans remains in the fog with a chance of drizzle. 1 PM to 4 PM: Isolated showers return, mainly over the South Shore and coast as a 20% chance of light showers. 4 PM to 9 PM: 20% chance of light Isolated showers over South...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Risk of strong storms this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — It is a foggy, misty and cloudy start to the day. There is a 100% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and there is a low risk of severe weather. The main concern is localized flooding, but damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. It will also be windy with winds starting in the east and switching to the south at 10 to 25 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until midnight. There is also a Small Craft Advisory from noon today until 1 p.m. Sunday. Highs will be 69-75 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cloudy but mostly dry Fri afternoon, Strong storms possible Sat

NEW ORLEANS — After a stormy start to the morning on the South Shore and off-and-on rain on the Northshore, the bulk of the rain is moving out of here. Only isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but it will still look fairly dreary, as skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Risk of severe storms Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Afternoon Update. We've already had a confirmed tornado in Paradis at about 2:20 PM Saturday. Click on the link HERE if we have any more live coverage on potential severe weather throughout the rest of the day. Earlier. Due to the low risk of severe weather...
PARADIS, LA
WDSU

Storms Move Out, Sunny Days Ahead

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans after an active Impact Weather Day, the severe threat for tornadoes and heavy rain is over for Southeast Louisiana. Coastal Mississippi, however has trailing storms that may cause a threat or two for folks in the Fishing Industry that have not returned to port. Otherwise clearing skies and breezing winds into midnight. local temperatures in the low 70s will soon become widespread 60s through this evening. Chilly overnight temps in the 50s, and early morning lows 46-54° degrees. Areas of patchy to dense fog may develop after winds taper to around 5 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday

Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
HOUMA, LA

