WDSU
Belle Chasse boil-water advisory lifted
BELLE CHASSE, La. — A boil-water advisory in portions of Plaquemines Parish was lifted on Thursday. The advisory went into place from West W Street to the east side of Highway 23 on Tuesday after a water main break. Officials said residents from Belle Chasse Bridge and east of...
WDSU
Power outage due to storm in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — According to Entergy, approximately 3,500 people in Jefferson Parish are currently out of power at this time due to weather. There is currently no estimate on when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
lafourchegazette.com
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
WDSU
Over 6,000 people out of power in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Entergy reports that over 6,200 people are out of power in Terrebonne Parish after severe weather. There is currently no estimation of when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
WDSU
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
WDSU
Foggy Friday & Severe Weather Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans remains in the fog with a chance of drizzle. 1 PM to 4 PM: Isolated showers return, mainly over the South Shore and coast as a 20% chance of light showers. 4 PM to 9 PM: 20% chance of light Isolated showers over South...
WDSU
Risk of strong storms this afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — It is a foggy, misty and cloudy start to the day. There is a 100% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and there is a low risk of severe weather. The main concern is localized flooding, but damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. It will also be windy with winds starting in the east and switching to the south at 10 to 25 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until midnight. There is also a Small Craft Advisory from noon today until 1 p.m. Sunday. Highs will be 69-75 degrees.
WDSU
Cloudy but mostly dry Fri afternoon, Strong storms possible Sat
NEW ORLEANS — After a stormy start to the morning on the South Shore and off-and-on rain on the Northshore, the bulk of the rain is moving out of here. Only isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but it will still look fairly dreary, as skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.
WDSU
Risk of severe storms Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Afternoon Update. We've already had a confirmed tornado in Paradis at about 2:20 PM Saturday. Click on the link HERE if we have any more live coverage on potential severe weather throughout the rest of the day. Earlier. Due to the low risk of severe weather...
WDSU
Storms Move Out, Sunny Days Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans after an active Impact Weather Day, the severe threat for tornadoes and heavy rain is over for Southeast Louisiana. Coastal Mississippi, however has trailing storms that may cause a threat or two for folks in the Fishing Industry that have not returned to port. Otherwise clearing skies and breezing winds into midnight. local temperatures in the low 70s will soon become widespread 60s through this evening. Chilly overnight temps in the 50s, and early morning lows 46-54° degrees. Areas of patchy to dense fog may develop after winds taper to around 5 mph.
WDSU
New Orleans councilman searching for answers on massive pothole construction
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman has found himself searching for answers on why a massive pothole at a four-way intersection has yet to be fixed. Councilman Joe Giarrusso spoke with WDSU's Deja Brown about the pothole that started back in May of 2020.
WDSU
Pedestrian killed by oncoming traffic in Washington Parish on Friday
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Washington Parish on Friday. According to police, Ben Small, 50, of Covington, was hit on Louisiana Highway 21 near Quave Road by a 2012 GMC Acadia that was traveling southbound around 5:45 p.m. The...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department investigating Audubon Street fire
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the scene of a two alarm fire in the 600 block of Audubon Street around 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
NOLA.com
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
WDSU
New Orleans residents driving from West Bank snarled by accident
NEW ORLEANS — Two lanes of U.S. 90 Business East are blocked at Earhart Boulevard due to an accident. Both right lanes are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation. Congestion from the wreck has reached Terry Parkway. Drivers are urged to use another route.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks City Council to unlock Wisner funds for nonprofits offered grants
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the City Council to help unlock the Wisner Trust fund and pay organizations she committed to fund before a Civil District Court judge ordered that all Wisner disbursements must get court approval. It is not clear from Judge Kern Reese’s order in September what Cantrell...
houmatimes.com
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
