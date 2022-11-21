ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Man identified after fatal accident in Asheboro

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Dispatch
 5 days ago

After an automobile-related death Friday evening, authorities with North Carolina's Highway Patrol have identified the victim as Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, of Lexington.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., on I-73 near Asheboro. Ramos was struck while attempting to cross the interstate and died on the scene according to authorities.

Authorities are trying to determine if Ramos was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune

The Dispatch

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

