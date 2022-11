CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Fields said he is dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments, calling it "basically an AC joint" injury after he landed out of bounds on his left, non-throwing shoulder upon being tackled on the Bears' final drive in a loss to Atlanta. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO