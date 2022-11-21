Read full article on original website
Thousands of Chabad rabbis convene in New York amid a banner year for their movement
(JTA) — It was unseasonably cold on Sunday morning when thousands of rabbis crowded on risers in front of Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in Brooklyn to snap a photograph. The group photo is a signature moment during any gathering of the Orthodox movement, allowing the movement to create a visual record of its growth: Unique among Hasidic movements, Chabad is known for sending rabbis and their wives to far-flung locations around the globe to minister to local Jews, regardless of denomination or beliefs. (A picture taken at a smaller gathering of Chabad rabbis in Kazakhstan last year netted the group a $200 fine for violating a ban on large gatherings.)
Biden upgrades US-Palestinian relations with creation of special post
The Biden administration has appointed a Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, in a move meant to upgrade relations with the Palestinians, Axios reported on Tuesday. “The Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with Ambassador [Thomas] Nides and his team, continue to engage with Israel on Palestinian-related issues,” said a State Department official, according to the report.
Jewish organizations demand Amazon remove ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ book and video
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt along with numerous other leaders of American Jewish organizations wrote a letter to senior officials at Amazon, demanding the removal of an antisemitic book and film. “We come together today in one voice to express how disturbed we are that Amazon has not given any...
Bnei Menashe inaugurate their first synagogue in Israel
On Saturday, Bnei Menashe immigrants from India dedicated the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, their first-ever house of prayer in Israel, in the northern city of Nof Hagalil. About 150 worshippers attended the inauguration. “The opening of the first synagogue in Israel for the Bnei Menashe is an historic and exciting event,”...
21st-century Zionism on the shores of the Sea of Galilee
The Start-Up Nation is returning to its agricultural roots. The country once famed for Jaffa oranges and Jordan Valley dates, and later cherry tomatoes, is coming full circle, with century-old agricultural know-how meeting 21st-century high-tech. That, at least, is the impression one gets at the pristine offices of the Kinneret...
