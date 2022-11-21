Read full article on original website
Get to know Bryan Daniel, chair of the Texas Workforce Commission
Bryan Daniel serves as chair of the Texas Workforce Commission, which provides a variety of resources to job-seekers and employers, including training, unemployment benefits and hiring fairs. (Courtesy Texas Workforce Commission) Bryan Daniel serves as chair and commissioner representing the public for the Texas Workforce Commission. In 2019, Gov. Greg...
Texas State University selected as partner of $50M Raising Texas Teachers program funded by Charles Butt Foundation
Texas State University is now partnered with Raising Texas Teachers, a program funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, to bolster the teacher workforce statewide. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Texas State University announced Nov. 21 its teacher education program was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the...
More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin
Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
Texas leaders push to make ethnic studies part of school curriculum and count for graduation credit
State Representative Christina Morales, believes it's important that the curriculum taught in schools reflects today's diverse population in Texas.
Austin nonprofits to volunteer with this holiday season
It's the holiday season in Central Texas, which comes with ample volunteer opportunities for those looking to get involved or give back.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
CEO Laura Huffman announces departure from Austin Chamber at end of year
Laura Huffman joined the chamber in April 2020 and announced her departure Nov. 22. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) The Austin Chamber of Commerce announced on Nov. 22 that Laura Huffman will step down as CEO and president at the end of the year. The chamber will announce an interim...
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
Q&A: Local business leaders, analysts talk economic forecasts at Austin Chamber Economic Outlook
Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett leads a panel discussion on Austin's economic outlook at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) In a panel discussion moderated by Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett, the Austin Chamber of Commerce invited local...
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
PLANetizen
Texas Legislator Proposes ‘District of Austin’
A long-shot bill proposed by a Texas state representative would dissolve the city of Austin and create a new district that would report directly to the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, reports Cayla Harris in the Houston Chronicle. An article in the Dallas Morning News adds that under the proposal, “All city money, contracts, leases and property, including records, would be transferred to the district.”
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silent Alarms, Panic Buttons Could Be Required For Texas Schools
Schools in Texas could see increased required safety upgrades, including panic buttons. In early November, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released details on the proposed rule changes that also include mandatory locked doors and windows. The proposed changes come in light of the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
Cedar Park, Leander see decreased home sales in October compared to 2021
In October, Leander median home prices significantly decreased, and Cedar Park prices showed a steady increase, while both cities saw a downturn in home sales. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Median home prices in Leander have dropped to $460,000 in October—a 3.8% decrease compared to October 2021—while Cedar Park is experiencing the...
