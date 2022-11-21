ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Texas State University selected as partner of $50M Raising Texas Teachers program funded by Charles Butt Foundation

Texas State University is now partnered with Raising Texas Teachers, a program funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, to bolster the teacher workforce statewide. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Texas State University announced Nov. 21 its teacher education program was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin

Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
AUSTIN, TX
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases

Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

Texas Legislator Proposes ‘District of Austin’

A long-shot bill proposed by a Texas state representative would dissolve the city of Austin and create a new district that would report directly to the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, reports Cayla Harris in the Houston Chronicle. An article in the Dallas Morning News adds that under the proposal, “All city money, contracts, leases and property, including records, would be transferred to the district.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Silent Alarms, Panic Buttons Could Be Required For Texas Schools

Schools in Texas could see increased required safety upgrades, including panic buttons. In early November, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released details on the proposed rule changes that also include mandatory locked doors and windows. The proposed changes come in light of the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

