Sebastian, FL

Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season

Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until Jan. 1, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays,...
IRC Adoptable Pets

This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
Thanksgiving Solid Waste Schedule

Thursday’s (11/24) pickup for garbage and yard trash will be on Wednesday (11/23). There will be no other changes for this week.
Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
New life comes to old breakfast diner

MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’

Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views

When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award

Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
