Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday
PALM BAY — The Space Coast Light Festival has a new home at Palm Bay’s Fred Poppe Regional Park, located at 1951 Malabar Road. This year’s event runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. “It’s (Fred Poppe Park) a great location and in the long-term it will...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until Jan. 1, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays,...
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets
This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
titusville.com
Thanksgiving Solid Waste Schedule
Thursday’s (11/24) pickup for garbage and yard trash will be on Wednesday (11/23). There will be no other changes for this week.
cw34.com
Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
New life comes to old breakfast diner
MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
hometownnewstc.com
Black Friday party at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach with Souljam and Low Ground
VERO BEACH - The Black Friday jam at Walking Tree Brewery on Nov. 25 should be the musical party of the year. If you have anything else planned for Black Friday evening, cancel it and get to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. You won’t regret it. The live...
cw34.com
Vero Beach Municipal Marina expansion on hold after appeal from Preservation Alliance
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Preservation Alliance has appealed the decision to increase the size of the dry boat storage facility at the Municipal Marina. This comes after a judge threw out the alliance’s attempt to put the issue to voters on the November ballot.
wqcs.org
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion
It was supposed to be Port St. Lucie’s first downtown, but now after two decades, the conversation is once again picking up over what the City Center site could be.
veronews.com
Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’
Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
WESH
Dance students from Melbourne to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two Melbourne High School dancers will be center stage as they perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday. Laila Bryant and Kaylee Henderson are delighted to be in New York City, but they are still Florida at heart. The two had just finished their...
Martin County plans to protect beaches, roads from future storms
With hurricane season nearly over, Martin County is looking to take on projects to protect its beaches and roads from future storm events.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
wqcs.org
Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award
Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
UPDATE: ‘Unfavorable weather’ postpones first of 2 planned launches for Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: “Unfavorable weather” has forced crews to stand down on this afternoon’s launch of the CRS-26, SpaceX tweeted. The launch was set for 3:54 p.m. form the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The new launch window is Saturday at 2:20 p.m. >>>...
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Sebastian Police Department, arrested a felon fugitive Wednesday on warrants out of New York.
WPBF News 25
'The need is tremendous': Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals handed out in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a busy Monday morning in Port St. Lucie as volunteers were hard at work, handing out meals to those who really need them this holiday season. Before the sun even rose Monday morning, cars upon cars lined up at Clover Park. Just a few hours later, more than 750 holiday meals would be handed out a few days before Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0