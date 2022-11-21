ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Centre Daily

MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

MARYLAND STATE
CBS Sports

GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

MOBILE, AL
Washington Examiner

Maryland online sports betting goes live Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Once forbidden, gambling now embraced by NFL

Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Betting line: Explaining wagers as Maryland mobile sportsbook launches

BALTIMORE -- Starting Wednesday morning, Marylanders will be able to place a bet from their mobile devices.Online sports betting launches at 9 a.m.If you are new to betting, all of this might be a little bit overwhelming. There are so many different ways to bet on sports. "Player props, team props," a bettor said.Let's talk about the three most basic types of bets for new sports bettors.The first is a Moneyline bet. That is a type of bet that only includes odds to win. Using this weekend's Ravens game as an example, you can tell that the Ravens are the betting...
MARYLAND STATE
Zacks.com

MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Betting App in Maryland

MGM - Free Report) and Entain Plc’s joint venture BetMGM recently announced the launch of its mobile app in Maryland. The app will enable customers to access several online betting options. BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, “The convenience of our best-in-class mobile app connects directly to the engaging atmosphere...
MARYLAND STATE

