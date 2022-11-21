ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

whdh.com

Traffic diverted after dump truck hits overpass in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are diverting traffic around a stretch of road in Lexington after a dump truck struck an overpass Friday. Police say there were no injuries in the crash in the area of Waltham Street and Route 2. Crews were on scene working to survey the damage...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Sumner Tunnel closed after oversized truck hits ceiling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Foxboro pedestrian killed in local car crash

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Foxboro man died Saturday morning after being hit by car in the city, officials said. According to police, the man was walking when he was hit by a car near Cocasset and Oak Streets Saturday morning. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Nashua, NH police investigating hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are investigating a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night that left three pedestrians seriously injured. Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run on Main Street found the pedestrian injured and assisted in transporting them to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Hundreds displaced on Thanksgiving after fire in Worcester high-rise

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Worcester forced hundreds of people from their homes on Thanksgiving. Fire crews responding to a reported electrical fire on Laurel Street around 3:45 a.m. found an issue in the building’s electrical room and were forced to kill the power and evacuate the building.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

A Post-Thanksgiving ‘Tree-t’: Many Bay Staters cut down their own Christmas tree at this North Andover farm

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas is on the horizon, and people wasted no time heading to Smolak Farms in North Andover to cut down their own tree. “The perfect Christmas tree is that tree that you and your family pick for yourself,” Michael Smolak, owner of Smolak Farms said, describing the appeal of an activity that many families come from all over the state to take part in.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police arrest man matching descriptions from two Indecent Assault incidents in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday who matched the descriptions for two separate Indecent Assault & Battery incidents. Transit Police responded to a report of Indecent Assault & Battery on the MBTA State Street Station Wednesday, where they found a woman who said she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station. Officers immediately responded to Copley Station and arrested a 24-year-old man who matched the description from the woman who reported the incident.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.
BOLTON, MA
wbsm.com

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store says it was an accident

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in crash at Hingham Apple store was engaged to be married

HINGHAM - The man killed in the crash at the Apple store in Hingham was engaged to be married.Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey died when an SUV crashed through the glass front of the Apple store on Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Twenty-one other people were hurt.According to an online fundraiser, Bradley was engaged to a woman he had been dating for more than 12 years. He lived with her and her family.An Apple spokesperson said Bradley was "supporting recent construction at the store." Prosecutors said the SUV driver, Bradley Rein, had no connection to Bradley or anyone else in the store at the time of the crash.Rein, 53, is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said the crash was an "unfortunate accident."Rein is being held on $100,000 cash bail. 
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
LOWELL, MA

