BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hip injury.According to the injury report, Jackson missed the team's first practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Jackson's playing status for this week."We had an issue from (last) game, and he is going to play in the game," Harbaugh said. "I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today."Jackson has passed for 1,977 yards with 16 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this season, while rushing for 666 yards and three scores.The Ravens (7-3) play at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO