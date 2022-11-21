Read full article on original website
Ravens' Lamar Jackson held out of practice with hip injury, but expected to play
BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hip injury.According to the injury report, Jackson missed the team's first practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Jackson's playing status for this week."We had an issue from (last) game, and he is going to play in the game," Harbaugh said. "I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today."Jackson has passed for 1,977 yards with 16 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this season, while rushing for 666 yards and three scores.The Ravens (7-3) play at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Denver Broncos waive former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon
The eighth-year running back struggled mightily with the Broncos in 2022, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and losing five fumbles.
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return
The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
NFL: Key block during Jets-Patriots punt return came from the side
The Jets and Patriots seemed to be headed for overtime. Until they weren’t. The score was knotted at three. The Jets were punting with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Marcus Jones caught the ball at the New England 16. He broke to the right sideline. And off...
Sporting News
Will Zach Wilson start for the Jets vs. Bears? Robert Saleh not committing on Week 12 QB after latest loss
Zach Wilson's leash for the Jets is looking shorter than ever after Sunday's heartbreaking 10-3 loss to the Patriots, which featured a last-second punt-return touchdown from New England to cap it off. It was the last of 17 punts over the course of the game, 10 of which came from the Jets.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons estimated as non-participant with knee, ankle injuries
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s game that he was fine, and coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that Monday. But Parsons is on the team’s estimated practice report as a non-participant with ankle and knee injuries. He left for a few plays Sunday after his left leg got...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
NBC Sports
Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad
The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NBC Sports
Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman
Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Brandon Staley defends fourth-and-inches punt that led to Chiefs fourth-quarter touchdown
Last season, Chargers coach Brandon Staley developed a reputation as an aggressive coach on fourth downs, seeing fourth-and-1 as “go for it” territory anywhere on the field. This season, Staley hasn’t been so aggressive, and on Sunday night a decision to punt on fourth-and-inches cost the Chargers.
Yardbarker
Ravens Designate S Marcus Williams To Return From IR
Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him. Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once...
Yardbarker
Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR
Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
