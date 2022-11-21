Maybe not lions and tigers and bears, but there's still some 'oh my' at the zoo

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and I think I've finished my Thanksgiving grocery shopping.

The Roger Williams Park Zoo has a fond place in my heart.

Since around 2012 we've held a family membership and the zoo was a regular visit regardless of the season. When we weren't sure of what to do the zoo was just 15 minutes away and always kept my boys entertained.

Over those 10 years, we've watched the zoo change quite a bit.

My kids still talk about the time a kangaroo hopped across the path right in front of us on the old Outback trail. They have memories of being scared to enter the old rainforest building. We made a donation to rehab the home of seals Bubba and Action. Nighttime events such as the Jack O'lantern Spectacular and holiday lights display have become annual events.

Even as we've made fewer trips in recent years as the kids have gotten older it's still exciting to watch how the zoo continues to evolve.

The latest changes include a return of penguins to the zoo following a nearly 10-year absence — arrival time is to be determined — and the addition of a new giraffe who goes by the name Providence.

And if all goes to plan that's not all.

The zoo is in the midst of a $75 million master plan and some of the funds approved in Question 3 at the ballot earlier this month will provide more support.

So what can you expect next? The Journal's Jack Perry caught up with Stacey Johnson, the zoo's director to get all the details.

Maybe it won't be lions and tigers and bears, but you may still say "oh my."

