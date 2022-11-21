Remember Black Friday frenzies? Check out these Fort Worth photos of holiday mayhem.
By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
5 days ago
“Black Friday” these days is more of a weeks-long season of holiday sales than a one-day-of-the-year shopping frenzy starting at 5 a.m. (or earlier).
It wasn’t that long ago that thousands of Fort Worth shoppers traditionally started lining up on Thanksgiving afternoons, sleeping on cold sidewalks to be the first in line at a Toys R Us, Circuit City, Target or Walmart.
There still are shoppers who do Black Friday on the actual “Black Friday,” but the days of true shopping mayhem may be over, thanks to online retailers (and many of us coming to our senses).
Here’s a look back at Star-Telegram photos from peak Black Friday craziness in the 2000s and 2010s.
