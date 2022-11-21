ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Remember Black Friday frenzies? Check out these Fort Worth photos of holiday mayhem.

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

“Black Friday” these days is more of a weeks-long season of holiday sales than a one-day-of-the-year shopping frenzy starting at 5 a.m. (or earlier).

It wasn’t that long ago that thousands of Fort Worth shoppers traditionally started lining up on Thanksgiving afternoons, sleeping on cold sidewalks to be the first in line at a Toys R Us, Circuit City, Target or Walmart.

There still are shoppers who do Black Friday on the actual “Black Friday,” but the days of true shopping mayhem may be over, thanks to online retailers (and many of us coming to our senses).

Here’s a look back at Star-Telegram photos from peak Black Friday craziness in the 2000s and 2010s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfM75_0jJ75rfq00
2005: Shoppers rush into the Super Target on Carroll Street in Fort Worth at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Ralph Lauer/Star-Telegram/Ralph Lauer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOMNM_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 24, 2006: Michelle Spellmon, Tanja Webster and her husband Patrick Webster take a break after making their Black Friday purchases at Marshall’s in Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth. The group started shopping at Best Buy at 5 a.m and still had another store or two to go at 9 a.m. Ralph Lauer/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WS6tD_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 24, 2006: Debra Hayes and her mother, Margaret Mayo, look for Black Friday sales in the shoe department at JC Penney in Parks Mall, Arlington. BRIAN LAWDERMILK/Special to Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUVH1_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 24, 2006: Denise Hill, left, and her sister, Esther Coleman, load bags into their car on Black Friday morning at a JC Penney at Parks Mall in Arlington. BRIAN LAWDERMILK/Special to Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSWZD_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: People line up at 5 a.m. at Parks Mall in Arlington for Christmas bargains for Black Friday. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZBUy_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Latangya Clinton, right, helps daughter Vanessa Clinton, 13, choose a set of speakers for her iPod at Radio Shack in Ridgmar Mall on Black Friday RON T. ENNIS/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9IBf_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Jennifer Thompson and Arthur K. Tardy of Arlington wait in line to check out at Toys R Us in Arlington on Black Friday. They waited in line since before 5 a.m. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeRUT_0jJ75rfq00
Nov 18, 2007: From left, Lacey Morris, Josh Smithers and Danny Prine along with all the employees at the Best Buy in Hurst, Texas, rehearse for Black Friday on the Sunday before. Amy Peterson/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFDqG_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Amber Gibson and daughter Mychaela, 10, wait in line before 6 a.m. at Parks Mall in Arlington for free gift bags and Christmas bargains. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QV6aD_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Kodi Ervin, a department supervisor, helps shoppers at Toys R Us in Arlington who lined up before 5 a.m. looking for Christmas bargains. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJWhs_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Jennifer McMillen of Arlington wins a free Wii after standing in line before 6 a.m. at Parks Mall in Arlington. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MDRl_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Black Friday shoppers line up outside the Circuit City in Hurst at 5:30 a.m. The first in line were at the store at 4 p.m. Thursday. IAN MCVEA/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKIua_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 23, 2007: Black Friday shoppers Nicole Fore (left), Justin Shields and his sister Jackie Shields leave Toys R Us with bags of Christmas shopping in Hurst. IAN MCVEA/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka3AX_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 28, 2008: Monica Hernandez of Arlington shops at the Toys R Us in Arlington at 5 a.m. on Black Friday with her 3-year-old son, Kruz. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFQby_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 28, 2008: Shoppers crowd Old Navy at the Ridgmar Mall for Black Friday shopping. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BbgH_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 25, 2008: Jose Arroyo Jr. helps his father, Jose Arroyo, shop at Target for Christmas decorations Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKxf4_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 27, 2009: Thousands of Black Friday shoppers line up at a Toys ‘R’ Us near Northeast Mall in Hurst just after the store’s midnight opening Brandon Wade/SPECIAL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ys5Rs_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 27, 2009: Elizabeth Gutierrez stays warm as she waits for the Best Buy in Dallas to open. She arrived at the store at 9 pm Thursday. RON BASELICE/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PvkC_0jJ75rfq00
2009: Dylan Slick, 16, and Daren Slick, 18, brought blankets and cots to stay warm and comfortable while waiting in line to buy laptops and TVs at Best Buy near Northeast Mall in Hurst. The brothers said that they’ve waited inline for Black Friday deals for the past five years. “It’s not so much about the deals, it’s just hanging out,” Daren said. Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpPxq_0jJ75rfq00
2009: The first Black Friday shoppers enter the Toys ‘R’ Us near Northeast Mall in Hurst just after the store’s midnight opening. Several thousand people stood in line looking for deals. Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fdlxr_0jJ75rfq00
2010: Stephanie Pham, 17, cheers with her brother, Douglas Pham, after he got the last ticket for a 40-inch TV at Target in Hurst, which opened at 4 a.m. on Black Friday. Juan Guajardo/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWc4N_0jJ75rfq00
2010: Shoppers at Super Target in Allen, Texas, run into the store at 3 a.m. to take advantage of Black Friday deals. DAVID WOO/The Dallas Morning News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovFrb_0jJ75rfq00
2010: Trinh Pham, 22, of Arlington takes a rest while she waits in line at Target in Allen, Texas, after waiting in line since 9 p.m. on Thursday night to take advantage of Black Friday deals. DAVID WOO/The Dallas Morning News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pDfY_0jJ75rfq00
2010: A long line of people wait for Best Buy in Hurst to open. Several people bought large televisions Juan Guajardo/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6Ipw_0jJ75rfq00
2010: Hilda Marrutto, Carolina Vasquez and Marco Reynaga receive tickets for big-item discounts from store manager Lisa Bushland at Target in Hurst, which opened at 4 a.m. on Black Friday. Hundreds of shoppers arrived hours earlier to get deals. Juan Guajardo/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11789u_0jJ75rfq00
2011: Battling the evening chill in Hurst, Erin Carter of Roanoke and friend Delores Thurston of Jefferson City, Missouri, waited in the line for their daughters who went to shop at other stores. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVkFx_0jJ75rfq00
Nov. 24, 2011: The line is still long, but smiling, at almost 10 p.m., one hour after opening. Black Friday began on Thanksgiving as a huge throng of shoppers started their holiday shopping at Toys R Us in Hurst. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Prz92_0jJ75rfq00
2011: Anthony Lara holds a store pamphlet while waiting with friends Amber Branton and Josh Zamarripa in line about 3:30 p.m. at Toys R Us in Hurst. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvdNQ_0jJ75rfq00
2011: The crush at the checkout line for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, as a huge throng of shoppers start their holiday shopping at Toys R Us in Hurst. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2T3t_0jJ75rfq00
2013: The line grew steadily throughout the evening until Kohl’s opening at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, in North Richland Hills Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YOIO_0jJ75rfq00
2013: In the rush of shopping, Jonathan Stallins and his sister Latasha Mitchell pour over Kohl’s ads to see what they might have missed in North Richland Hills. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9dnp_0jJ75rfq00
2015: Shoppers line up at Best Buy for deals on Black Friday at North East Mall in Hurst on Thursday, November 26, 2015. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mE8uq_0jJ75rfq00
2015: Shoppers line up at Victoria’s Secret on Black Friday at North East Mall in Hurst on Thursday, November 26, 2015. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtVVJ_0jJ75rfq00
2016: Toys R Us kicked off Black Friday sales by actually opening doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2016. Joyce Marshall/jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhXbp_0jJ75rfq00
2016: Nicole Carney of Colleyville dressed up to shop with family members as Toys R Us kicked off Black Friday sales by actually opening doors at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 24, 2016. Joyce Marshall/jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
blackchronicle.com

Possible drive-by shooting Fort Worth, TX

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are wanting right into a attainable drive-by shooting that injured a person and broken a number of houses late Friday night time. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers have been responding to stories of pictures fired close to the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, near JPS Hospital. Police have been additionally informed that a man was taken to that hospital by a private car.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown

Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients

Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
ARLINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Send in the Goons

Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
488
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy