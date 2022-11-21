Remember Black Friday frenzies? Check out these Fort Worth photos of holiday mayhem.

“Black Friday” these days is more of a weeks-long season of holiday sales than a one-day-of-the-year shopping frenzy starting at 5 a.m. (or earlier).

It wasn’t that long ago that thousands of Fort Worth shoppers traditionally started lining up on Thanksgiving afternoons, sleeping on cold sidewalks to be the first in line at a Toys R Us, Circuit City, Target or Walmart.

There still are shoppers who do Black Friday on the actual “Black Friday,” but the days of true shopping mayhem may be over, thanks to online retailers (and many of us coming to our senses).

Here’s a look back at Star-Telegram photos from peak Black Friday craziness in the 2000s and 2010s.

2005: Shoppers rush into the Super Target on Carroll Street in Fort Worth at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Ralph Lauer/Star-Telegram/Ralph Lauer

Nov. 24, 2006: Michelle Spellmon, Tanja Webster and her husband Patrick Webster take a break after making their Black Friday purchases at Marshall’s in Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth. The group started shopping at Best Buy at 5 a.m and still had another store or two to go at 9 a.m. Ralph Lauer/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 24, 2006: Debra Hayes and her mother, Margaret Mayo, look for Black Friday sales in the shoe department at JC Penney in Parks Mall, Arlington. BRIAN LAWDERMILK/Special to Star-Telegram

Nov. 24, 2006: Denise Hill, left, and her sister, Esther Coleman, load bags into their car on Black Friday morning at a JC Penney at Parks Mall in Arlington. BRIAN LAWDERMILK/Special to Star-Telegram

Nov. 23, 2007: People line up at 5 a.m. at Parks Mall in Arlington for Christmas bargains for Black Friday. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 23, 2007: Latangya Clinton, right, helps daughter Vanessa Clinton, 13, choose a set of speakers for her iPod at Radio Shack in Ridgmar Mall on Black Friday RON T. ENNIS/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 23, 2007: Jennifer Thompson and Arthur K. Tardy of Arlington wait in line to check out at Toys R Us in Arlington on Black Friday. They waited in line since before 5 a.m. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov 18, 2007: From left, Lacey Morris, Josh Smithers and Danny Prine along with all the employees at the Best Buy in Hurst, Texas, rehearse for Black Friday on the Sunday before. Amy Peterson/Star-Telegram

Nov. 23, 2007: Amber Gibson and daughter Mychaela, 10, wait in line before 6 a.m. at Parks Mall in Arlington for free gift bags and Christmas bargains. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 23, 2007: Kodi Ervin, a department supervisor, helps shoppers at Toys R Us in Arlington who lined up before 5 a.m. looking for Christmas bargains. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 23, 2007: Jennifer McMillen of Arlington wins a free Wii after standing in line before 6 a.m. at Parks Mall in Arlington. JOYCE MARSHALL/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 23, 2007: Black Friday shoppers line up outside the Circuit City in Hurst at 5:30 a.m. The first in line were at the store at 4 p.m. Thursday. IAN MCVEA/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 23, 2007: Black Friday shoppers Nicole Fore (left), Justin Shields and his sister Jackie Shields leave Toys R Us with bags of Christmas shopping in Hurst. IAN MCVEA/STAR-TELEGRAM

Nov. 28, 2008: Monica Hernandez of Arlington shops at the Toys R Us in Arlington at 5 a.m. on Black Friday with her 3-year-old son, Kruz. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

Nov. 28, 2008: Shoppers crowd Old Navy at the Ridgmar Mall for Black Friday shopping. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

Nov. 25, 2008: Jose Arroyo Jr. helps his father, Jose Arroyo, shop at Target for Christmas decorations Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

Nov. 27, 2009: Thousands of Black Friday shoppers line up at a Toys ‘R’ Us near Northeast Mall in Hurst just after the store’s midnight opening Brandon Wade/SPECIAL

Nov. 27, 2009: Elizabeth Gutierrez stays warm as she waits for the Best Buy in Dallas to open. She arrived at the store at 9 pm Thursday. RON BASELICE/Star-Telegram

2009: Dylan Slick, 16, and Daren Slick, 18, brought blankets and cots to stay warm and comfortable while waiting in line to buy laptops and TVs at Best Buy near Northeast Mall in Hurst. The brothers said that they’ve waited inline for Black Friday deals for the past five years. “It’s not so much about the deals, it’s just hanging out,” Daren said. Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram

2009: The first Black Friday shoppers enter the Toys ‘R’ Us near Northeast Mall in Hurst just after the store’s midnight opening. Several thousand people stood in line looking for deals. Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram

2010: Stephanie Pham, 17, cheers with her brother, Douglas Pham, after he got the last ticket for a 40-inch TV at Target in Hurst, which opened at 4 a.m. on Black Friday. Juan Guajardo/Star-Telegram

2010: Shoppers at Super Target in Allen, Texas, run into the store at 3 a.m. to take advantage of Black Friday deals. DAVID WOO/The Dallas Morning News

2010: Trinh Pham, 22, of Arlington takes a rest while she waits in line at Target in Allen, Texas, after waiting in line since 9 p.m. on Thursday night to take advantage of Black Friday deals. DAVID WOO/The Dallas Morning News

2010: A long line of people wait for Best Buy in Hurst to open. Several people bought large televisions Juan Guajardo/Star-Telegram

2010: Hilda Marrutto, Carolina Vasquez and Marco Reynaga receive tickets for big-item discounts from store manager Lisa Bushland at Target in Hurst, which opened at 4 a.m. on Black Friday. Hundreds of shoppers arrived hours earlier to get deals. Juan Guajardo/Star-Telegram

2011: Battling the evening chill in Hurst, Erin Carter of Roanoke and friend Delores Thurston of Jefferson City, Missouri, waited in the line for their daughters who went to shop at other stores. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram

Nov. 24, 2011: The line is still long, but smiling, at almost 10 p.m., one hour after opening. Black Friday began on Thanksgiving as a huge throng of shoppers started their holiday shopping at Toys R Us in Hurst. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram

2011: Anthony Lara holds a store pamphlet while waiting with friends Amber Branton and Josh Zamarripa in line about 3:30 p.m. at Toys R Us in Hurst. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram

2011: The crush at the checkout line for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, as a huge throng of shoppers start their holiday shopping at Toys R Us in Hurst. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram

2013: The line grew steadily throughout the evening until Kohl’s opening at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, in North Richland Hills Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram

2013: In the rush of shopping, Jonathan Stallins and his sister Latasha Mitchell pour over Kohl’s ads to see what they might have missed in North Richland Hills. Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram

2015: Shoppers line up at Best Buy for deals on Black Friday at North East Mall in Hurst on Thursday, November 26, 2015. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

2015: Shoppers line up at Victoria’s Secret on Black Friday at North East Mall in Hurst on Thursday, November 26, 2015. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram

2016: Toys R Us kicked off Black Friday sales by actually opening doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2016. Joyce Marshall/jlmarshall@star-telegram.com