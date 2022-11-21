ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center to Unveil New Faces for Street Banner Project

Get ready to see some new faces around Brooklyn Center. The city plans to unveil its 2022 street banner selections at a December 15th celebration, where guests can browse an exhibit of poster-size versions of the banners. The street banner project, which began in 2019, is a collaboration between the...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Firefighter Calendar Helps Animal Rescue, Foundation

Brooklyn Park Fire Foundation launched its first annual calendar. It features local firefighters posing with rescue some cute dogs. The fire department is splitting the proceeds with the Midwest Animal Rescue and Services organization. They’re a Brooklyn Park animal rescue group that helps place animals in homes. Meanwhile, the fire foundation will use its portion of the funds to give back to the community.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Filmmakers Behind Lake Superior Surfing Documentary

When you think of heading North to Lake Superior or the North Shore, you probably think of great views, hiking, and in this weather—skiing. You might not think of surfing. Neither did a Golden Valley couple until a chance encounter opened their eyes to this surfing destination. The couple...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Elects New Council Members, Passes Sales Tax

In a city known for a high retention rate among its elected officials, Maple Grove will soon welcome two new members to its council chambers. Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson will replace seats held by retiring council member Phil Leith, and long-time council member Karen Jaeger. “They’ll be sworn in...
MAPLE GROVE, MN

