WHEC TV-10
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
WHEC TV-10
Report says food insecurity is increasing in Monroe County and statewide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hunger is soaring in New York State just ahead of the holidays. That’s according to a new report by Hunger Free America. It says the number of people without enough food over a one-week period spiked by 35% in New York State and 30% nationwide over the last year.
WHEC TV-10
Survey to study health equity in the Finger Lakes is open until end of November
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A survey to study health equity across the Finger Lakes region, especially in underserved communities, is open until the end of November. Common Ground Health opened the My Health Story 2022 survey in July. It seeks to understand health disparities in the region between geography, race, ethnicity, primary language, and gender.
WHEC TV-10
Festival and winter conference for NYS School Music Association will return to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State School Music Association festival and winter conference is returning to Rochester. The event will welcome 569 students across five music ensembles. It also offers more than 200 professional development sessions for music teachers to help them promote equality and social-emotional learning. The...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update – A split weekend: sun and rain for western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
