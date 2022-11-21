ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHEC TV-10

Survey to study health equity in the Finger Lakes is open until end of November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A survey to study health equity across the Finger Lakes region, especially in underserved communities, is open until the end of November. Common Ground Health opened the My Health Story 2022 survey in July. It seeks to understand health disparities in the region between geography, race, ethnicity, primary language, and gender.
WYOMING STATE
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update – A split weekend: sun and rain for western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy