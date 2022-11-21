ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to terrible Kyle Pitts news

By Arthur Weinstein
 5 days ago
Kyle Pitts’ strange season has taken a turn for the worse.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they are placing the talented tight end on IR with a knee injury, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears . ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reports that Pitts may require season-ending surgery, but he is seeking a second opinion before proceeding.

The 22-year-old tight end has had mixed results this season. Statistically, his receiving numbers have not lived up to expectations. He has 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns, hardly what the Falcons expected out of a player they drafted No. 4 overall in 2021. Pitts has even addressed his poor stat line more than once this season.

On the other hand, one of the knocks against Pitts coming into the NFL involved his blocking. He’s worked hard at that this season, and the results have shown in the Falcons’ improved run game.

“The effect he has on every play, you have to account for him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith told ESPN recently. “Last year, we wouldn’t necessarily have had runs behind him. We’re running right behind him a lot. Again, you’re not as obvious in what you’re trying to do.

“I think he draws a lot of attention.”

NFL fans checked in on Twitter to talk about Pitts’ fate.

