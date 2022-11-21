NFL world reacts to strange Justin Fields injury update

The Chicago Bears are 3-8 and staring down another season that will end outside of the playoffs. However, a bright spot for the team has been the play of quarterback Justin Fields, who seems to be setting himself up to be the franchise quarterback they’ve been in search of for so many years.

Fields unfortunately injured his non-throwing shoulder in the waning moments of Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The injury seemed severe enough that further evaluation was expected before we knew how bad it might be.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Monday that Fields is day-to-day, which sounds good. However, he also added a possibility that seems to imply that the news could be pretty bad as well.

“Right now, obviously you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday. And right now, it’s day-to-day,” Eberflus said Monday. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday. So, we’ve got time and we’ll see where it is and we’ll go from there.”

“We have not ruled that out at this point,” Eberflus said when asked if the injury could be severe enough to end Fields’ season. “We’ll see where it is on Wednesday.”

In other words, we really have no idea what the deal is, or we do know it’s bad and we just don’t want to have to tell everyone yet. Either way, the uncertainty of Fields’ status got people around the NFL talking on Monday. Many noted that the Bears don’t have many reasons to risk their young quarterbacks too much further this season, especially with a high draft pick very available to them from here on out.

[ Courtney Cronin ]

