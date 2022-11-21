UNC women’s basketball team moves up five spots in the AP Top 25 poll

The North Carolina women’s basketball team has been flourishing this season and is now seeing some of that paid off by moving up to the eighth spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll .

UNC started the season ranked 13th and quickly moved up five spots after their 4-0 start. In those four games, North Carolina did not just slide by…they dominated. They are averaging 83.8 points while holding opposing teams to a 49.3-point average per game.

A key factor to the team’s success has been their lockdown defense and decisive decision-making, averaging 17.7 assists per game. UNC’s defense has been stout, forcing an average of 21.0 turnovers per game.

The team came in with much hype and has lived up to it so far. However, the competition has not been noteworthy. That will change on Thanksgiving when they travel to take on No. 18 Oregon . It will be interesting to see if UNC can deliver a statement game against a top team.

