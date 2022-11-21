Black Friday, the one day a year for finding the best deals for holiday shopping. One of the popular destinations in Duluth today for shopping was at Miller Hill Mall. Plenty of stores in the mall like Daily Thread, Bath and Body and Hollister had shopping deals available only today. One of the deals at Bath and Body works was a buy three, get three free purchase only on Black Friday.

