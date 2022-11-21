Read full article on original website
Weather Sketch: AyaShe
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Up North: Duluth Heritage Center hosts Gobbler Glide
It is that time of year to lace up the skates and hit the rink. As people of all ages headed to the Gobbler Glide for free of charge fun on the ice. Put on by Duluth Parks and Recreation as a fun filled skating event, but the simple event means more than just that that to some participants.
Getting an annual race in on Thanksgiving Day
Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday morning to either run or support those that hit the payment for the annual Gobble Gallop 5k Thanksgiving Day race hosted by Duluth Running Company. Participants raced in either one of three races; Gobble Gallop 5k, the Tough Turkey 1 mile, and the Gobble...
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Trees of Hope and MOCA: Sherrill’s Story
Sherrill McDonald just celebrated a birthday. The Duluth woman is grateful for each one, since she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. We first interviewed her in 2016. Fast forward to 2022, she is feeling good and happy with how MOCA has helped her along the way. MOCA is...
Black Friday Shopping at Miller Hill Mall
Black Friday, the one day a year for finding the best deals for holiday shopping. One of the popular destinations in Duluth today for shopping was at Miller Hill Mall. Plenty of stores in the mall like Daily Thread, Bath and Body and Hollister had shopping deals available only today. One of the deals at Bath and Body works was a buy three, get three free purchase only on Black Friday.
UMD women’s hockey sign goaltender Eve Gascon
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team have signed goaltender Eve Gascon. Gascon currently plays for the Saint-Laurent Patriotes in the QCHL and is off to a great start to this season. Placing second second in the league with a save percentage of .931. In 11 games...
Small Business, Big Shopping
When you think about holiday shopping, your mind more than likely goes to big-box retailers before your neighborhood bookstore or local furniture shop. However, in a time marked by widespread supply chain interruptions and inflation, underdog small businesses deserve our consideration. “We probably prepare for Small Business Saturday for months....
Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey win season opener
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team dropped the puck on their season and home opener on Saturday, hosting the International Falls Broncos. Kaden Postal scored the game and seasons opening goal for the Hunters. Andy Larson scored the 2-0 goal to start the second period, he recorded a...
UMD men’s basketball beats Michigan Tech
The No.14 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s basketball team is finishing up their non-conference games this weekend, the first of which was against Michigan Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the game 99-65, scoring 69 of those points in the first half. Drew Blair lead all players with...
UWS men’s hockey wins first game of weekend series against Northland College
The University of Wisconsin of Superior hockey team looked to get on a two-game win streak as they hosted Northland College for a two-game homestand on Friday. The Yellowjackets shut out The LumberJacks, winning 3-0. The first goal for the Yellowjackets was scored 47 seconds into the game by Reed Stark and assisted by Colton Friesen.
Proctor boy’s hockey wins season opener
The Proctor Rails boy’s hockey team hosted Wadena-Deer Creek on their season and home opener. A rematch of sorts for these teams as Proctor opened up their season last year against the Wolverines, winning 6-5. Brett Barlam scored the first goal of the season for the Rails. The Wolverines...
