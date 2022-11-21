ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after safe community releases

EL PASO, Texas -- A week after the safe community releases started in the city, reports indicate migrants are backlogged at the airport. According to a New York Post article, the surge of migrants may overwhelm the airport. This was after the city ended the former bus program that was sending migrants to New York. The post Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after safe community releases appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Congresswoman Escobar asks for funding for El Paso processing center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sent a letter to Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and Ranking Member Chuck Fleishmann on Tuesday urging them to prioritize available funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package for a processing center in El Paso. “In 2021, U.S. Customs and...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert

A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
LAREDO, TX

