FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets
Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after safe community releases
EL PASO, Texas -- A week after the safe community releases started in the city, reports indicate migrants are backlogged at the airport. According to a New York Post article, the surge of migrants may overwhelm the airport. This was after the city ended the former bus program that was sending migrants to New York. The post Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after safe community releases appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
KFOX 14
Congresswoman Escobar asks for funding for El Paso processing center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sent a letter to Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and Ranking Member Chuck Fleishmann on Tuesday urging them to prioritize available funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package for a processing center in El Paso. “In 2021, U.S. Customs and...
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again
Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Judge Declares Title 42 is Illegal Which Allows Migrants to Enter Texas
District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, found the Title 42 order to be “arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”. Title 42 was originally enacted in March 2020 during COVID to prevent the spread of the disease.
South Texas retiree gives back to help find lost migrants and remains
Don White is a 70-year-old retiree who volunteers searching desolate and remote ranchlands in Brooks County to try to find lost migrants, and to recover migrant remains. He spoke at length with Border Report recently on why he does this and the rewards he gets from finding someone alive.
USGS: 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles western Texas and southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Abbott calls on federal government to pay back Texas for border security efforts
In a letter to Texas county judges, Gov. Greg Abbott is reminding Texans about the state's efforts to try to secure the border.
freightwaves.com
Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
84 Guatemalan and Mexican migrants being smuggled in dump truck are rescued during traffic stop in southern Texas - driver, 38, under arrest
At least 84 undocumented migrants were found hidden in a dump truck during a traffic stop on a highway in Texas one hour away from the border with Mexico on Tuesday. Texas state troopers made the discovery after the truck driver, Robert Flores Jr., was pulled over on Interstate 35 in Cotulla.
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
KFOX 14
El Paso's $272 million bond project to fund continuation of 'Eastside Master Plan'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As east El Paso continues to increase in size, growth patterns are affecting the demand for multiple new city services and amenities. The growth is the reason for the implementation of the Eastside Regional Masterplan. In February, the city of El Paso broke ground...
Texas Rep. Gonzales blasts Mayorkas for border chaos in his district: 'Change is coming'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales and other congressional leaders called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a press conference in Texas on Tuesday.
