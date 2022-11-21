Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Portage Holiday Market returns to Zhang Senior Center Saturday, December 3
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Holiday Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center located at 203 East Centre Avenue. Organizers say the event will feature many local vendors selling gifts, art, stocking...
go955.com
Gilmore Car Museum’s Winter Wonderland back for second year
HICKORY CORNERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Gilmore Car Museum is planning on a second year of a holiday celebration. The 2nd annual “Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum” is set to kick off on Friday, November 25. Guests can enjoy a driving tour through the...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
wkzo.com
BC Christmas Parade organizers hoping to reschedule event after Saturday’s postponement
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Mother Nature turned into a real Grinch over the weekend as the winter storm which socked some areas with almost two feet of snow forced organizers to postpone the Battle Creek Christmas Parade. The announcement was made on Friday as the City of Battle...
go955.com
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo leaf pickup delayed due to early winter weather
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The early arrival of winter has brought the City of Kalamazoo’s leaf pickup program to a screeching halt. Public Services Director Jim Baker says the crews had to be reassigned to plowing snow, which involves a lot more than an e-mail. He says...
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
wincountry.com
Battle Creek city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Battle Creek Transit bus, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services are canceled. Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay for neighbors with Thursday and Friday pickup.
go955.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
Guiding Light serves free Thanksgiving meals for Heartside community
Thanksgiving came early for the Heartside community on Sunday afternoon.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222
Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
iheart.com
Laughfest announces 2023 plans in Grand Rapids, Wayland and Lowell
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Organizers say LaughFest 2023 will be held March 8th through the 12th in Grand Rapids, Wayland and Lowell. The Red Door Gala will be held on the 16th at Meijer Gardens. Additional schedule information can be found on the LaughFest website.
go955.com
Allegan County community partners release community health plan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A coalition of several area agencies have developed a plan for a Allegan County Community Health assessment. Involved in the plan’s development were Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Allegan County Health Department (ACHD), United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties, OnPoint, Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative (ACFPC), Allegan Area ESA, Gun Lake Tribe, Allegan County Multi-Agency Collaborative Council (MACC), and other agencies.
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
wtvbam.com
K.C.C. offering another Basic EMT program for area residents starting in January
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – Kellogg Community College has announced they are seeking applicants for a Basic Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. It is being offered at no cost for Albion, Battle Creek and Coldwater area residents who meet income guidelines. Individuals interested in applying for...
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Malfunctioning tornado siren a rude awakening for Portage residents Sunday
When a weather warning siren in Portage started going off last week, it was a real headscratcher for nearby residents like David Hancock.
Comments / 0