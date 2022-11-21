ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals

KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Battle Creek city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Battle Creek Transit bus, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services are canceled. Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay for neighbors with Thursday and Friday pickup.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222

Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
HOLLAND, MI
1049 The Edge

Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
go955.com

Allegan County community partners release community health plan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A coalition of several area agencies have developed a plan for a Allegan County Community Health assessment. Involved in the plan’s development were Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Allegan County Health Department (ACHD), United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties, OnPoint, Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative (ACFPC), Allegan Area ESA, Gun Lake Tribe, Allegan County Multi-Agency Collaborative Council (MACC), and other agencies.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

