Patricka Ann DeMasters McKey was born Feb. 6, 1932, to Orval and Pearl Davis DeMasters in Saticoy, California. She died Nov. 2, 2022, in Brush Prairie, Washington at age 90. She married Ivie McKey on Dec. 13, 1963, in Pacific Grove, California. When Patricka and Ivie married, they joined their two families and added one more. The family lived in Pacific Grove, Salinas and Napa, California. In 2012, Patricka moved to Battle Ground, Washington to be closer to her family.

BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO