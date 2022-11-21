ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon

MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
MARION, KS
KVOE

One to Newman after vehicle strikes raccoon on Interstate 35 Saturday morning

An early morning accident sent one woman to Newman Regional Health Saturday. According to Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller, Emporia and Lyon County EMS were sent to I-35 mile marker 132 for a single-vehicle accident just before 5 am. According to Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman, hometown not listed, and a passenger 29-year-old Michael Smith, hometown not listed, were traveling northbound on I-35 when the Akkerman vehicle struck a raccoon.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized

One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
LYON COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives

MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford

An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Car crash shuts down South Topeka intersection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a car crash at an intersection in South Topeka that sent one person to a local hospital. KSNT spoke with an officer from the Topeka Police Department at the scene who said the crash occurred when one vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
KVOE

Pretrial to delay trial on docket in Chase County shooting incident

A Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident in Chase County this past spring will have a new attorney as trial approaches. Eric McClure, age 38, had originally been represented in court by Steve Atherton, but Atherton has withdrawn due to “professional considerations.” Rick Meier was appointed as McClure’s legal counsel as part of a hearing this month.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shopping for raincoats could be wise

Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Dense fog advisory extended, expanded to Greenwood County

Thick fog is hanging around a bit longer than first expected. Chase County’s dense fog advisory has now been extended to 11 am, and Greenwood County has been added to the advisory until 11 am. Visibility could be a quarter-mile or less across parts of Chase and Greenwood counties and much of central and north-central Kansas on Thursday morning.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS

