Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
KVOE
One to Newman after vehicle strikes raccoon on Interstate 35 Saturday morning
An early morning accident sent one woman to Newman Regional Health Saturday. According to Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller, Emporia and Lyon County EMS were sent to I-35 mile marker 132 for a single-vehicle accident just before 5 am. According to Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman, hometown not listed, and a passenger 29-year-old Michael Smith, hometown not listed, were traveling northbound on I-35 when the Akkerman vehicle struck a raccoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
adastraradio.com
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
Car crash shuts down South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a car crash at an intersection in South Topeka that sent one person to a local hospital. KSNT spoke with an officer from the Topeka Police Department at the scene who said the crash occurred when one vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit […]
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
WIBW
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
KVOE
Pretrial to delay trial on docket in Chase County shooting incident
A Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident in Chase County this past spring will have a new attorney as trial approaches. Eric McClure, age 38, had originally been represented in court by Steve Atherton, but Atherton has withdrawn due to “professional considerations.” Rick Meier was appointed as McClure’s legal counsel as part of a hearing this month.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
Emporia gazette.com
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KVOE
Dense fog advisory extended, expanded to Greenwood County
Thick fog is hanging around a bit longer than first expected. Chase County’s dense fog advisory has now been extended to 11 am, and Greenwood County has been added to the advisory until 11 am. Visibility could be a quarter-mile or less across parts of Chase and Greenwood counties and much of central and north-central Kansas on Thursday morning.
KVOE
City manager announces new feature for CodeRed notification system; Updates potential sales of Carnegie Library and White Memorial Park
Since it went live just over two weeks ago, the City of Emporia’s new mass notification system has been put to use with significant frequency, and now more residents are able to receive those notifications. During a recent installment of KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, City Manager Trey Cocking announced...
WIBW
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street. The water-main break was reported near the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont. Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 1