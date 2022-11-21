ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Sheriff's Tip of the Week: Driving Drowsy

It is very important to stay alert while driving at all times, but especially during this time of year since weather conditions can rapidly become hazardous. Here are several safety tips to keep in mind before hitting the road. Feeling sleepy is especially dangerous when you are driving. Sleepiness slows your reaction time, decreases awareness, and impairs your judgment just like drugs or alcohol. ...

