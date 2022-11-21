FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]

OROSI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO