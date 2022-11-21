ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Peer Teaching Links Health Care and Construction Students at Clovis High

The green-shirted construction students in Jay Eichmann’s career technical education classroom at Clovis High School listened intently as turquoise-jacketed instructors taught them how to treat burns, bandage impalements and broken bones, and deal with other injuries that can occur on a job site. Check out my other School Zone...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Small Business Saturday: Barber Shop Prospers on Revitalized Fulton

Today is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the greater Fresno community. In the video above, Edward Luciano shares the success he’s having with his small business — the Emergence hair-styling shop — on Fulton in downtown Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
OROSI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Seven indicted for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

On Nov. 10, A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment today against seven defendants, charging them with drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the seven defendants, who span from Tulare to Merced county, were:. Cesar...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy