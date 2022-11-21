Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Peer Teaching Links Health Care and Construction Students at Clovis High
The green-shirted construction students in Jay Eichmann’s career technical education classroom at Clovis High School listened intently as turquoise-jacketed instructors taught them how to treat burns, bandage impalements and broken bones, and deal with other injuries that can occur on a job site. Check out my other School Zone...
City of Fresno to be given over $6 million to address homelessness
The City of Fresno is set to receive just over $6 million in state funding in the next 30 days to address homelessness.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Bank Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $70,000 from Customers’ Accounts
November 21, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Lladira Hernandez, 23, of Fresno, was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts at a Fresno-based bank. where she was previously employed, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, in April...
GV Wire
Small Business Saturday: Barber Shop Prospers on Revitalized Fulton
Today is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the greater Fresno community. In the video above, Edward Luciano shares the success he’s having with his small business — the Emergence hair-styling shop — on Fulton in downtown Fresno.
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Man Pleads Guilty to Using a Stolen Identity to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Banks and the Federal Government
November 22, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Brian Stoffel, 38, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges for using a victim’s identity to steal money from the. victim’s bank accounts and get fraudulent loans in the victim’s name, U.S. Attorney Phillip...
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
thesungazette.com
Seven indicted for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine
On Nov. 10, A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment today against seven defendants, charging them with drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the seven defendants, who span from Tulare to Merced county, were:. Cesar...
Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Suspect leads Fresno Police on short chase, ends with passenger critically injured
A suspect led Fresno Police on a short chase down First Street on Tuesday morning, it ended in a serious crash two miles away.
Man wanted in Mexico homicide arrested in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for a homicide in Mexico was arrested in Tulare County on Thursday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 49-year-old Adrian Espinoza Cabrera was found at a home in the 10700 Block of Simpson Drive in Monson, a community southeast of Dinuba, following a call […]
Good Samaritans rushed to help when Fresno Denny's caught fire
A delivery driver in downtown Fresno saw smoke and sought help. He and a co-worker tried to slow the flames at the Denny's in downtown Fresno until firefighters arrived.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
Truck stolen from Bakersfield area recovered in Delano, 2 under arrest
When a DPD officer tried to talk to the people in the stolen truck, they hid from police in the garage of a nearby house.
goldrushcam.com
Mother of Fresno County Jail Inmate Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Smuggle Heroin and Methamphetamine into the Jail
November 21, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Eva Dolores Romero, 55, of Fresno, was sentenced on Friday to four years and two months in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and. to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents,...
