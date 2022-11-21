Read full article on original website
republicmonitor.com
Christmas on the Square scheduled for Dec. 3
As the song goes Santa Claus is coming to town…literally. Perryville Downtown Revitalization will host the annual Christmas on the Square event. This will be Perry County Economic Development Executive Director Crystal Jones’ first time hosting the event since she assumed the position in May and she noted it’s a collaborative effort among everyone who helped put it together.
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson getting in the Christmas spirit
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive through Uptown Jackson you will notice the streets are looking a little more festive. That’s thanks to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and volunteers who took the time to dress up the heart of the city with some Christmas decorations. Janna Clifton...
kbsi23.com
P.O.R.C.H. brings new initiative to Cape Girardeau real estate scene
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Calling all prospective first-time home buyers. The name you need to know is this: people organize to revitalize community healing, also known as “P.O.R.C.H., has an initiative for first-time home buyers. The porch housing coalition helps manifest the vision of home ownership for...
kbsi23.com
Street Level moving events due to disputes with business Board of Trustees
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – Two weeks ago, Street-Level, an organization that hosted Sunday picnics with the homeless community, were told they needed to relocate from the Cape Girardeau fraternal order of the eagles building they have used since May. Street-Level president Allie Miles says they used it as...
KFVS12
Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau
It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
KFVS12
Nativities from Around the World returns to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nativities from Around the World will return for its 8th year, after not being held since 2019 due to the pandemic and then a fire that destroyed the church in April 2021. According to a release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,...
kbsi23.com
FOR LAUGHS: Alpacas steal the show, appear in elevator
After their segment was complete, guests of The SPIEL TV Show, two alpacas and the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch became trapped in a second story elevator. as they were leaving the studio. The cast and crew of The SPIEL were made aware and immediately phoned Emergency officials. The...
kbsi23.com
Riding the rails: Holiday travel ramps up at Carbondale station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – We are fewer than 24 hours from the tryptophan, stuffing, green bean casserole and, of course, the plethora of pies. The holiday season is one that is not simplistic in nature, as shopping and booking travel plans — not to mention the crowds — can seem a bit daunting.
lutheranmuseum.com
Finding a Bride Across the Creek
On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Kirbyton woman found safe
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Crawford has been found and is safe. The Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help in locating the missing 34-year-old Kirbyton woman who was last in the Clinton area at approximately 2:45 am on November 14th, and possibly in Mayfield later that evening at approximately 6:30 pm.
krcu.org
“He Died as Happy as He Could” – Albert Limbaugh’s Story
The U. S. government created a pension system in 1862, not only for soldiers disabled in the Civil War but also for widows and children of those dying in the line of duty. Also included were mothers who documented their soldier sons as their sole support. The resulting files are a treasure trove of Civil War stories, including that of one young Bollinger County soldier, Albert T. Limbaugh.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau City Council approves $6 million to rebuild Central Municipal Pool
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau City Council voted on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool. City council members voted on the contractor the Parks and Recreation Department recommended for the Central Municipal Pool (also known as the Bubble) upgrade. The contractor is the Penzel Construction Company.
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
