On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1030 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided male at 1710 Hoe Avenue, within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed an unconscious and unresponsive 33-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO