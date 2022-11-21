Read full article on original website
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Elijah Dukuray, 23, Murdered
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2041 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots, fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and E. 233rd Street, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 23-year-old male, unconscious, with a gunshot wound...
Michael Roberts, 33, Murdered
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1030 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided male at 1710 Hoe Avenue, within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed an unconscious and unresponsive 33-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.
