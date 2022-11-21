ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Business steady on first day at new Columbus indoor adventure park, say owners

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more.

The location has four owners – Tommy and Amy Roper and Simon and Kathy Edwards.

Above are the owners of the new Urban Air location. From left to right, they are Simon Edwards, Kathy Edwards, Amy Roper and Tommy Roper.

Tommy and Amy said business has been steady the first day.

“We’re not heavily marketing for the next two weeks,” Tommy said. “We’re hoping to have plenty of walk-in traffic. We’ve got a lot of excitement through Facebook, etcetera. I think that’s a lot of the parents that are already here. I think we’re going to get busier as the day goes on, and we expect that to kind of increase every day up until Dec. 3.”

On Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m., Urban Air will hold its grand opening event.

“We’re going to be giving out 200 annual basic pass memberships, so that’s going to be a pretty exciting time for everybody that’s in line and here to enjoy,” Tommy said.

He said the hours at Urban Air will vary greatly.

“But typically, when school’s in session, it’s going to be Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” he said. “On Fridays, it will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays are going to be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

Tommy said hours will be different on and around holidays as well as during the summer. Urban Air will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Above is the VR Portal attraction.

The new Urban Air aims to be the birthday party place of choice in Columbus, Tommy said. It has eight party rooms as well as party tables out front.

“We’re excited to be here,” Tommy said. “We feel like this is a one-stop shop for family entertainment from our full-service cafe to the attractions that we offer.”

While there are no age limits for the attractions, there are height limits.

Tommy said the new location took nine months to construct and about two years total to set up.

