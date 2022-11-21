Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
Conquering diabetes in Highland County
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Shala Shupert, public health nurse at the Highland County Health Department, said that, “The number of Highland County residents living with diabetes is higher than both the national and state averages. Hemoglobin A1C and fingerstick blood glucose readings are great ways to detect diabetes and prediabetes or see how well controlled your diabetes is.”
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Woman killed in Pickaway County crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville
CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking : Fire Reported at PPG in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Fire departments are heading to the scene of a reported fire at PPG. According to early reports the company is reporting a fire in the maintenance area of the plant located just off US-23 in Pickaway County n Pittsburg road. Emergency crews are heading to the scene...
614now.com
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
Times Gazette
BBK Final: Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50 (UPDATED: Quotes added)
WILMINGTON — A second half comeback helped Wilmington defeat Hillsboro 54-50 Friday night in the season opening boys basketball game at Fred Summers Court. Mikey Brown had 17 points to lead Wilmington. Shane Griffith added 16. Tate Davis led the Indians with 12 points. Nic Burns and Deegen Bloomfield...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews battle a large brush fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Harris Station Road. Several departments were called to the area to help each other put out the fire. According to reports from...
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Registered offender now wanted as Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and […]
sciotopost.com
Update – 21-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Circleville
Pickaway – A fatal crash occured in Circleville around 1 am on Friday. According to early reports, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 552 Edgewood drive when a vehicle lost control left the roadway, and struck a tree. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was heading from Lancaster Pike and turned Northbound on Nicolas Drive at a high rate of speed. An OSP trooper did attempt to stop but cut the chase due to high speed short of the High School.
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Times Gazette
Greenfield Tour of Homes
It is time for the 16th annual Christmas Tour of Homes in Greenfield hosted by the Greenfield Historical Society after a two-year break. The tour will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will feature four homes, an art studio and the B&O Depot. The tour cost is $10. A chicken noodle dinner will precede the tour at the Grain and Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll and butter, drink and a choice of cakes.
Times Gazette
Mowrystown FFA attends Leadership Night
The Mowrystown FFA attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night at Eastern-Brown High School. The members learned many leadership skills and had an amazing time. The chapter would like to thank everyone who helped put on the Leadership Night.
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers respond to two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. today in the 1900 block of Western Avenue. According to initial reports, at least one person was injured in the crash. Motorists are advised to...
Comments / 1