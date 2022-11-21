Read full article on original website
Non-profit asking for donations to help families impacted by gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first holiday after losing a loved one can be hard. That is why a non-profit is coming together to spread joy this holiday season. Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, is hosting a Christmas of hope, a walk-through event for children who lost parents to gun violence this year.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving morning can be a time to sleep in, or for some families, run a 5K. Thousands of people in Roanoke got an early start Thursday with the annual Drumstick Dash. All the proceeds from Thursday’s Drumstick Dash are going toward serving Roanoke Valley’s homeless population....
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville
Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
Danville Otterbots partner with Danville Public Schools to host Turkey Trot 5k
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools partnered with the Danville Otterbots to host their second annual Turkey Trot 5K Thursday morning. The race began on the Otterbots baseball field and continued along the Riverwalk trail. “Where else, but with the Otterbots and the Education Foundation, are you going to...
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
Roanoke celebrates Thanksgiving with 17th annual Drumstick Dash 5k
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 17th annual Drumstick Dash 5k took place Thursday morning. Some roads were closed because of the race, from 6 a.m. until noon. Some of those included Williamson Road, Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue, just to name a few. The race manager says 7,000 people signed...
Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Talent takes center stage at the Danville Police Department
The Danville Police hosted a Youth Engagement Talent Show Friday at the department's new headquarters. The evening featured three groups of youth singing, dancing, playing musical instruments and one young man drawing to classical music. The show was MC'd by Curtasja Brooks and Isabelle Page. Prizes were awarded for the top three in each group, and were judged by Tommy Bennett, Carolyn Cooper, David Ferguson, Bryant Hood and Mary Mondul. The winners were as follows:
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
