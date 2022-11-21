Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley.

Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17.

The largest seizure took place Nov. 16 at the Pharr International Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

A tractor trailer hauling a shipment of charcoal was referred for a second inspection, canine and non-intrusive exam. During the inspection, authorities discovered 1,337 pounds of alleged meth hidden within the shipment totaling at $11.9 million.

A second seizure occurred the same day at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

CBP officers examined a 2014 Dodge Caravan, discovering 24 packages of alleged meth hidden within candy boxes containing a total of 53.5 pounds estimated at $491,799.

With the third seizure on Nov. 17, CBP officials examined a Ford F-350 hauling a shipment of aluminum scrap and discovered 55 packages totaling to 149 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the shipment.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,986,000, officials said.

