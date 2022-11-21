ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anna Katchko’s ‘Happiness’ Team Wraps ‘Hunger,’ Sets ‘Lynx’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The team behind Berlinale winner “Baqyt” (“Happiness”), which is at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, has a range of projects lined up. “Hunger,” by “Happiness” director Askar Uzabayev, deals with the subject of impending famine in Kazakhstan. The film, which has just wrapped, is produced by Anna Katchko, whose credits include “Harmony Lessons” and “The Black Hen,” alongside Bayan Maksatkyzy-Alagusova. “The famine in Kazakhstan is such a big issue – it was exactly 90 years ago and in 1932-33. All our grandparents have been through this,” Katchko told Variety. “We realized that this [Russia-Ukraine] war is actually doing...
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy