CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive
ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive. The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.
Southeast Texans kickoff Thanksgiving with 2022 Turkey Trot in downtown Beaumont
People of all ages gathered to trot their way through the streets of downtown Beaumont on the morning of Thanksgiving.
Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children. The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party. The event takes place...
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic is blocked as crews in Nederland battle a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The business is located at 2214 Spurlock Road, near the area high school. Officials told...
Enjoy back to back Christmas tree lightings in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas families have two chances to enjoy a festive downtown Chirstmas tree lighting at the end of the month. The City of Beaumont will be hosting its annual tree lighting event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The...
Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas shares tips on how to keep pets safe, warm during the cold weather
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is sharing tips so pet owners can prepare for cooler temperatures and keep their animals safe amid the approach of the winter months. Staff at the Humane Society have reported an uptick in calls concerning pets who live outdoors. The...
'It's the call of Jesus' : Destiny Church in Orange gives back to the community with food pantry
ORANGE, Texas — Destiny Church in Orange is grateful they have the ability to give back to the community in such a big way this holiday season. Across the street from the church at 3423 Martin Street in Orange is what began as the "Blessing Box," but now a 10-by-12-foot shed stocked with food and other necessities for those in need.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Orange church plans to build family life center in honor of Dannarriah Finley
ORANGE, Texas — Members of the Orange community are planning to take a somber piece of Southeast Texas history and reclaim its purpose. Mt. Zion Baptist Church members are working to make sure The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will stand where their youth center once did. Many living in Orange said they will never forget what happened to her.
Classic musical makes its way to Orange
ORANGE, Texas — My Fair Lady will be dancing its way into the Lutcher Theater, Monday, December 5, 2022. The production is being brought to you by the Lincoln Center Theatre and Director, Bartlett Sher and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., that Monday evening. Ticket prices range...
'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook...
Beaumont organization holding car raffle to help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to win a brand-new car while also helping those in need this holiday season. As temperatures begin to drop, an organization in Beaumont is doing its part to help those who may not have a warm place to stay. "You see...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
'He loved his job for teaching' : Funeral arrangements set for beloved Port Arthur ISD teacher
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a beloved Port Arthur Independent School District teacher. James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna died at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the age of 42 years old. He was apart of the Buna High School class...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office collecting toys, taking applications for Blue Santa program
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys and taking applications for its yearly Blue Santa program. The Blue Santa is accepting donations of toys as well as monetary donations so that deputies can help provide a better Christmas to children in Jasper County. Parents hoping...
Water main break | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. Crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street according tot a City of Port Arthur release. Residents and businesses from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue may experience low to no water pressure for a temporary amount of time.
