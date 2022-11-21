ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
Classic musical makes its way to Orange

ORANGE, Texas — My Fair Lady will be dancing its way into the Lutcher Theater, Monday, December 5, 2022. The production is being brought to you by the Lincoln Center Theatre and Director, Bartlett Sher and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., that Monday evening. Ticket prices range...
ORANGE, TX
Water main break | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. Crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street according tot a City of Port Arthur release. Residents and businesses from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue may experience low to no water pressure for a temporary amount of time.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Beaumont, TX
Community Policy