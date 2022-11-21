ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Kaytron Allen shares Big Ten freshman of the week honors

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGewY_0jJ71nFK00

Penn State’s dynamic duo of freshman running backs shined in the spotlight in a Week 12 road win at Rutgers, and one half of that combo picked up some weekly recognition from the Big Ten. Kaytron Allen was named the conference’s co-freshman of the week following his big performance at Rutgers.

This is the second time Allen received at least a share of the Big Ten’s weekly freshman player of the week award. Allen previously picked up the Big Ten weekly honor earlier in the season after a Week 4 against Central Michigan. Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers for his second career 100-yard rushing game.

Allen’s partner in the running game, Nick Singleton , had a solid showing against Rutgers as well. Singleton rushed for 62 yards but also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to get Penn State on the scoreboard for the first time in Week 12.

Allen shared the Big Ten’s weekly freshman honor with Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden. Hayden rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s road win against Maryland.

Here are this week’s Big Ten players of the week:

  • Offense: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
  • Defense: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
  • Special Teams: Jake Moody, K, Michigan
  • Freshman of the Week: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State and Dallan Hayden, RB, Ohio State

List

Penn State vs. Michigan State: Point spread, odds, betting trends for Week 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ARkq_0jJ71nFK00

Related

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll puts Penn State back in top 10 after week 12

Report Card: Grading Penn State's win vs. Rutgers

Kickoff and TV info for Penn State's final home game announced

Instant reaction: Penn State keeps New Years Six hopes alive by blasting Rutgers

