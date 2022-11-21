ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA

Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA. “They’re probably the No. 1...
BOSTON, MA
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Here’s how the Sacramento Kings became the NBA’s team of redemption

Kings Nation has been through the wringer for the past 16 years. The Sacramento Kings may be poised to end their postseason drought and the path forward is illuminated in a unique way by an unusual group. During the offseason, owner Vivek Ranadivé had the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world installed atop the Golden 1 Center. After every home win, a Sacramento King slaps a purple button which I can assume is only a prop, and 1,000 watts of RGB power shoot into the sky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
