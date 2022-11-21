Intruders hold 14 family members at gunpoint while ransacking house in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people, who were celebrating a birthday, to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The burglary happened after 1 a.m. Saturday, when several people inside a house on Shaver Street hear noises at the front door before the two people kicked the door in. Police say the suspects were wearing ski masks, jeans and jackets and at least one of them had a gun.

The suspects got 10 adults and four children into a living room while one of the burglars searched the house and destroyed some items. The victims ranged in age, from three to 52 years old.

Family members said one person forced everyone into the living room while the other rummaged through the house.

A K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search, but police said the suspects weren’t arrested over the weekend.

Nearby residents said they are being extra cautious after the home invasion.

“You want to be able to feel safe in your own home and if something like that happens with people when they’re at home, that’s scary,” said Hannah Bell, Salisbury resident.

A police report says the burglars ended up taking sneakers, an Apple laptop, and $200 in cash.

(WATCH BELOW: Man admits to robbing bank while wearing an ankle monitor to ‘prove a point’)

©2022 Cox Media Group