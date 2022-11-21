The Opponent: Vanderbilt University was founded in 1873 and named after Cornelius Vanderbilt. Neil (I think we can call him that) lived a pretty amazing life, dominating land & sea shipping lanes in the second half of the 19th century. It was his second wife, also his cousin, who convinced him to donate $1 million to start Vanderbilt University. At the time, it was the largest known charitable gift in U.S. History. Notable alumni included inventor of the internet, Al Gore, as well as famed author James Patterson.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO