ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Preview: Vanderbilt Hosts Music City Showdown

The Opponent: Vanderbilt University was founded in 1873 and named after Cornelius Vanderbilt. Neil (I think we can call him that) lived a pretty amazing life, dominating land & sea shipping lanes in the second half of the 19th century. It was his second wife, also his cousin, who convinced him to donate $1 million to start Vanderbilt University. At the time, it was the largest known charitable gift in U.S. History. Notable alumni included inventor of the internet, Al Gore, as well as famed author James Patterson.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Stats

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for the final game of the regular season Saturday night against Vanderbilt in Nashville. While this game seemed harmless for Tennessee throughout the whole year, the Vols have been caught sliding in the last few weeks while Vanderbilt has surged with wins over Florida and Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee

Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy