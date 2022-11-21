TXDOT announces US 277 Northbound detour

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation in San Angelo has announced that US 277 Northbound traffic will be detoured to RM 584 (Knickerbocker Road) over the next two days after 9 a.m. starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 while crews place a “fog seal” on a portion of the highway.

The fog seal will be put in to seal any narrow cracks on the road to restore any lost flexibility to the pavement surface.

During the maintenance work, pilot cars will be directing traffic on US 277 Southbound in an effort to prevent long backups.

