Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Fall in Love with Your Smile!

Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about how you can fall in love with your smile and some rave reviews he's gotten. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Don't bring germs to Thanksgiving dinner: Tips to staying healthy over the holidays

CLEVELAND — Chances are you or someone you know has been battling one of the nasty viruses floating around. It seems everyone is getting sick. While it appears RSV may have plateaued, getting together with family and spreading germs may cause cases to jump again. And with RSV, what might seem like the common cold to an adult could mean a trip to the ICU for a baby, elderly person, or someone who is immunocompromised.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video

CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

What's new at the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC this Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 21st annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina has become a holiday tradition on NBC and WKYC. It airs at noon immediately following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. So what's new in 2022?. Three breeds will be making their first National Dog Show appearance. Added...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
STREETSBORO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room

PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
PARMA, OH

