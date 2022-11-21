Read full article on original website
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
3News' Dave Chudowsky shares something special about him that you may not have known: 'Home' Coming series
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — We continue our GO! morning show series -- "Home" Coming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up next... 3News' Dave Chudowsky grew up in Bay Village where he spent his entire childhood...
Fall in Love with Your Smile!
Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about how you can fall in love with your smile and some rave reviews he's gotten. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
Expert advice on teaching your kids gratitude: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — Your kids are probably coming home with the classic hand turkey or essay explaining what they're grateful for -- and they likely have the typical canned responses of family, friends and toys. But we all know that having gratitude makes for happier kids -- and adults. So,...
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Don't bring germs to Thanksgiving dinner: Tips to staying healthy over the holidays
CLEVELAND — Chances are you or someone you know has been battling one of the nasty viruses floating around. It seems everyone is getting sick. While it appears RSV may have plateaued, getting together with family and spreading germs may cause cases to jump again. And with RSV, what might seem like the common cold to an adult could mean a trip to the ICU for a baby, elderly person, or someone who is immunocompromised.
Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video
CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
'We've lost one of our family members': Chief Anthony Luke remembers fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tertick
CLEVELAND — Days following the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in the line of duty, Chief Anthony Luke spoke to us about the person and family behind the badge. "Johnny Tetrick was the prototypical Norman Rockwell-type firefighter," Luke told reporters Tuesday. "Great guy. The center of his life...
What's new at the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC this Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 21st annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina has become a holiday tradition on NBC and WKYC. It airs at noon immediately following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. So what's new in 2022?. Three breeds will be making their first National Dog Show appearance. Added...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Free gas: Watch the moment 3News' Austin Love surprised Northeast Ohio drivers with $100 gift cards
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — We know it’s been a tough year financially, so we wanted to help out by giving some drivers in Northeast Ohio a very special surprise -- and it all happened on live TV. That’s why we sent 3News’ Austin Love to the True North...
'Giving up is not an option': Cleveland radio legend Kym Sellers talks about her battle with multiple sclerosis
CLEVELAND — It's a voice you know and love. Every night, you could hear the smooth voice of Kym Sellers broadcasting on 93.1 WZAK's "The Quiet Storm." For 21 years, the talented, charming, and good-looking radio personality covered red carpet events and interviewed countless celebrities. Now, she's using her...
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
Daughters, colleagues honor fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND — Firefighter Johnny Tetrick is being remembered fondly by his family. Among those loved ones are his brothers at the Cleveland Division of Fire's Station 22, plus Tetrick's three daughters and his father, also a former Cleveland fireman. "You saw that Johnny Tetrick was on the schedule, you...
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
Education Station: World-renowned Cleveland magician Rick Smith Jr. gives back to area schools
CLEVELAND — It was a magical time for students at Harvey Rice Wraparound School this week, where students were treated to an interactive Las Vegas-style magic show by a world-renowned Cleveland magician with a love for giving back. Rick Smith Jr. was a 90-mile-an-hour fastball pitcher back in his...
Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
