(Fargo, ND) -- Unlicensed massage businesses in Fargo are still a part of discussions being held by city leadership. The Fargo City Commission passed a new licensing and inspection program in December of 2021. The certification would show the businesses have been inspected by the city and employ North Dakota certified massage therapists.. A total of 77 local massage businesses across Fargo applied for and were granted licenses prior to the September 1st deadline. Another 12 applications are still pending for various reasons.

FARGO, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO