Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Nearly 80 massage businesses complied with Fargo ordinance passed in 2021
(Fargo, ND) -- Unlicensed massage businesses in Fargo are still a part of discussions being held by city leadership. The Fargo City Commission passed a new licensing and inspection program in December of 2021. The certification would show the businesses have been inspected by the city and employ North Dakota certified massage therapists.. A total of 77 local massage businesses across Fargo applied for and were granted licenses prior to the September 1st deadline. Another 12 applications are still pending for various reasons.
wdayradionow.com
Police surround vacant West Fargo motel
(West Fargo, ND) -- The scene at a vacant hotel in West Fargo is cleared after police surrounded the building. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the Howard Johnson Inn on Main Avenue East last night for about an hour after a report of lights being on inside the empty building.
wdayradionow.com
Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Police searching for southside gas station burglary suspect
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Police are investigating a possible burglary at a southside gas station early Friday morning. The Department says they were notified of alarms going off at the 30th avenue south Casey's around 2 a.m. Authorities had formed a perimeter in the area to track down the suspect,...
Comments / 0